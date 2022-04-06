Courtney goes over the basic types of meditation and also discusses some of the health benefits associated with the practice. For more information on meditation, visit: https://www.healthline.com/health/mental-health/types-of-meditation#What-meditation-is-all-about
Transcription:
Welcome. Welcome. Welcome everyone to Wellbeing Wednesdays. I'm your host, Courtney Weaver. I'm also the director of WellWVU here at West Virginia University. Once again, I'm all by my lonesome. Um, so to continue on our theme of stress management and strategies to help reduce stress, uh, today's topic is actually going to be about meditation.
So. Whenever we talk about stress management, you know, I think one of the most common responses of how you manage stress is meditation, but you know what, like we don't really expound beyond that. So we're going to take the opportunity today to talk a little bit more about the practice and the different ways that you can.
A lot of the information I got today is from an article on healthline.com that I'm going to link to in the description of the podcast. You can visit that site and take a look in more detail about all the things we're talking about today. Um, but let's start with an obvious question. What is meditation?
Uh, and basically, it's a technique that's been used for thousands of years to help, uh, us develop awareness of the present moment. Um, and it can involve many different types of practices. It can help sharpen your focus and your attention. I can help connect to your body and your breasts. Uh, it can also help with developing acceptance of difficult emotions and then some practices actually also can alter your consciousness on.
It offers a number of physical and psychological benefits. And we'll, we'll talk about that a little bit later. Um, and really like there isn't a right or wrong. To meditate. So, yeah, I mean, as you're going to see, there's actually many different types of meditation. So you just got to pick the one that works for.
So before we talk about those different types, you know, why should we talk about meditation to begin with? Like I said earlier, it's consistently mentioned as an effective way to help you manage your stress, but what does that actually mean? Like how do you actually do it? Like where can you do it? Um, like, I don't know about y'all, but whenever I hear the word meditation, you know, a stereotypical image and practice kind of comes to mind and, but that's.
It's such a narrow definition of what meditation actually is. So how many types of meditation actually exists? There are nine, at least nine. Um, so those different types are mindfulness, meditation, spiritual meditation, focused meditation, a movement, meditation mantra, meditation, transcendental meditation, progressive relaxation, uh, loving kindness, meditation, and then visualization meditation.
I don't think anyone's ever said meditation that many times in a small amount of time. Um, but like I said earlier, not all styles are right for every person and they all require different skills and mindsets, and really you should select a style that feels comfortable to you, but also the one that makes you feel good.
And the one that your encouraged or excited about actually practicing that's important to you. You've got to enjoy it. You don't know. Do it, because you think that you should be doing it. So we're going to dive into each of the types of meditation and sort of just give a brief overview of each one. So let's start first with mindfulness meditation.
Um, so mindfulness meditation actually originates from Buddhist teachings. Uh, it's probably the most popular and research form of meditation here in Western civilization. Um, so the process. Pretty basic. So you pay attention to your thoughts as they pass through your mind. Uh, but you don't judge the thoughts or become involved with them.
You simply observe and then take note of any patterns. And so basically this practice combines concentration with awareness, and it may be helpful to focus on an object or your breath while you observe any bodily sensation. Thoughts or feelings. Now, if you want to give this a try, you know, this type is good for people who don't have a teacher to guide them as it can be easily practiced by yourself.
The next type of meditation is spiritual meditation. And that's used in nearly all religions and spiritual traditions. Uh, the types of meditation are very diverse, kind of like all religions and spiritual traditions are. Um, but at its core, it focuses on developing a deeper understanding. Spiritual and religious meaning and then connection with a higher power.
So some examples can include like Christian contemplative, prayer, or Jewish, uh, cabbalistic practices. Um, and you know, spiritual meditation can be done at home or in a place of worship. And really, it's for folks who are wishing to seek spiritual growth and a deeper connection to a higher power or spirit.
So focused meditation. Um, that's our next one. And it involves concentration using any of the five senses. So you can focus on something like your breath, uh, which would be an internal influence, or you can bring in an external influence to help focus your attention. Um, this could include things like.
Counting something like beads, or if you have a jar of m&ms on your desk, the jar of M and M's, um, but you could also listen to a sound over and over like a bell or a gong. You can stare at a candle flame, you can count your breasts, you can gaze at the moon, all those kinds of things. It sounds very.
Similar actually to grounding techniques that are often used in psychological health care. Um, and it does sound pretty simple, right. Uh, but it, once you start, it actually can be pretty difficult for beginners, um, because it's hard to hold focus for longer than a few minutes at first. So if you decide to give this a try in your mind, All you really have to do is simply come back to the practice and refocus.
Uh, and really this type of meditation is ideal for anyone who wants to work on sharpening their focus and attention. Now, when we talk about movement meditation, I think one of the things that probably comes to mind for a lot of people, um, is yoga, uh, because that's often mentioned hand in hand with meditation.
You know, kind of that meditative type of component to a lot of yoga practice. Uh, but, but it's not that limiting, I guess, more than just yoga, it could include things like walking, gardening, Tai Chi, or other forms of gentle movement. Um, and really what it is, is an active form of meditation where the movement can guide you into a deeper connection with your body and the presence of.
So, and it's good for folks who find peace in action and want to develop body awareness. I'm a person who I don't do well sitting still, um, a lot of the types of vegetation that we're talking about today, wouldn't work for me because I just can't, you know, focus for that amount of time. But things like movement, you know, I love taking a walk going into nature.
I'm doing a task where I focus on the task itself is really helpful. The next type is mantra meditation. So that's prominent in a lot of different teachings, including Hindu and Buddhist traditions. So this type of meditation uses a repetitive sound to help clear the mind. So it can be a word. It can be a phrase or it can be a sound.
Uh, and actually one of the most common is the old, so that kind of, that sounded right. Kind of that's what comes to mind when I think of like meditation, like that stereotypical sound. Um, but it is the one of the most common, so a lot of people use it. Um, and then your mantra can be spoken loudly or quietly.
And then after chanting the mantra for some time, you'll be more alert and in tune with your environment. And so this allows you to experience even deeper levels of awareness, uh, and some folks enjoy. Mantra meditation because they find it easier to focus on a word or a sound, um, then on their own breaths.
And so others enjoy feeling the vibration of the sound in their body. Um, so this type of practice is good for folks who, you know, don't like silence and they enjoy repertoire. So the next time transcendental meditation, this is something that is, if you want to practice this it's best taught by a certified transeptal meditation practitioner.
So this type of meditation was founded by Maharishi Mahesh, Yogi, and it refers to a specific practice. Designed to quiet the mind and induce a state of calm and peace. It does involve using a mantra, but again, it is best taught by a certified practitioner. And if you want to try this type of meditation, um, you it's because you might want an accessible approach to the depth that meditation offers.
And I think there are, you can see. Very brief, sort of transcendental meditation intro videos on a site like YouTube. So progressive relaxation, the only type of meditation here that doesn't have meditation in its name, but progressive relaxation is a practice that's aimed at reducing tension in your body and promoting relaxation.
You guessed it. Um, often. Involves slowly tightening and relaxing one muscle group at a time throughout the body. So you might start with your toes and then move all the way up until you go get to your head. Um, that's one way another, and it might also encourage you to imagine something like a gentle way.
Flowing through your body to help release any tension. Um, the folks who practice this, you usually use it to relieve stress and unwind before bedtime and fun fact, um, stress balls, uh, which is a giveaway that, you know, my office gives away, but a lot of departments give away. This is actually a progressive relaxation tool because a lot of times people think you take the stress ball and you just squeeze the crap out of it.
And that's how it works. But actually that increases. Muscle tension. There is an appropriate way to use a stress ball. We actually have a video on it and I'm not going to try and describe it because my powers of description are kind of lacking at the moment. Um, but uh, those that information is available.
Um, but yeah. So the next type of meditation is loving kindness, meditation, and it's really used to strengthen feelings of compassion, kindness, and acceptance towards yourself and towards other people. So it involves opening the mind to receive love from others and then sending well-wishes to loved ones, friends, acquaintances, and basically all living beings.
Uh, and so, because this is intended to promote kindness and compassion, uh, this practice might be ideal for someone who might be holding feelings of anger or resentment inside of them and is looking to resolve those emotions. So finally, we have visualization meditation, so that's focused on enhancing feelings of relaxation, peace and calmness by visualizing.
I've seen images or figures. So I think something common would be like, if someone's ever told you to like go to your happy place. Uh, that's really what visualization is. Um, the practice involves imagining a scene vividly and using all five senses to add as much detail as possible. It can also involve holding a beloved or unearned figure in your mind with the intention of embodying their quality.
So, if you think of like, I don't know, captain, captain America or something like that, um, another form is imagining yourself succeeding at specific goals, uh, which is attended to increase, focus and motivation. So, you know, if you're working towards a promotion at your job, you know, you imagine yourself succeeding in all the projects that you needed to get done in order to maybe prove your skill or things like that.
Um, so people use it to boost their mood. Reduce their stress levels and promote inner peace. So now that we've gone over those different types of meditation, like how do you start? Well, the easiest way is to begin, um, by sitting quietly and just focusing on your breath, um, as best as to stop. Meditating in small increments of time.
So that can be like just five or 10 minutes. It doesn't have to be, I'm going to spend three hours meditating, like no, start with a few minutes and kind of go from there. Um, and what's really cool is that particularly with visualization, meditation, like YouTube has a lot of free guided meditations that you can just find, um, that will be described beautiful scenes for you and help you focus so that you, you yourself don't have to come up with the visualization.
And as we sort of come back to the question of why we should we meditate, um, there are actually artists and proven physical benefits, so it can help lower blood pressure. Obviously, it can help reduce stress. Uh, it can lead you to have improved sleep, um, and also improved emotional regulation. It can help increase your focus.
It can help enhance your mood. Um, it can help reduce aggression and it will help you be a little bit more flexible. So that you are better at adaptability. All right. So that's about a wrap on meditation. Again, just a very quick overview of the different types. I will link to the article that I got all this information from and the description of the podcast.
So you can take a look at the resources that are available on that particular page. Uh, but again, Thank you all so much. Hopefully you find this useful and maybe you're intrigued now and want to try meditating in some way, shape or form. I hope so. Um, well thank you all so much for listening. Really appreciate your time and attention, and we will catch you next time on Wellbeing Wednesdays.