Courtney Weaver is joined by Nathan Harlan, Executive Director of the Office of Student Wellness, to talk about staying physically active during the winter months. He provides tips and tricks on layering and exercise, and also busts a few common misconceptions. For more information on staying active in winter, visit Adventure WV’s website: https://adventurewv.wvu.edu/
Transcript:
Welcome everyone to Wellbeing Wednesdays. I'm your host, Courtney Weaver. I'm also the director of WellWVU here at West Virginia University. And with me today is Nathan Harlan, a favorite of the show. He is the executive director of the Office of Student Wellness, also known as my boss. So we shall be on our best behavior and not swear, cause we always swear so much on this show, but hello, Nathan, how are you doing today?
Hey, Courtney. I'm glad that I'm a favorite cause I've been here twice now. So the bar is low. It is pretty low. I mean, I think so. We've had some other people on for like three times, so you're, you're getting up there. Yeah. So Kubrick's favorite is a generous term then? Yes, indeed. So tell everyone a little bit about what you do here at WVU.
Yeah. So I get to work with, um, four departments under student life and Courtney. And while there you are, is one of those departments, campus rec adventure, West Virginia, and collegiate recovery departments. And for, uh, the four of us, uh, partner extensively with. Cruz, uh, student engagement and leadership and pretty much everybody else we work with.
We love working with everybody to build cooperative programs and, and outreach events and opportunities to calculus students, all costumes. Awesome. That sounds great. Not that I'm like not actually a part of it. I'm just kidding. So today, as people might've noticed, so we are recording this on a Thursday for a release next Wednesday, but yesterday on January 20th, we actually had a, like a partial snow day here.
Uh, like winter is in full swing. I kind of felt like it was elementary school with a two hour delay at first. So, but there's a saying that says there's no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing. So Nathan, what are the origins of that sane? Yeah. So I love the saying, it's sort of like a skin Naveen proverb, uh, you know, it, it becomes from the sort of this, this land where, you know, winter is long and deep and, um, and apparently, you know, it's a common phrase that you'll hear parents say to their kids when their kids, like, I don't want to go outside and play.
It's cold out there. The weather's bad and parent will say, Hey, listen, there's no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing. I love it because it kind of highlights this, um, the, the, how centric attitude is in terms of our relationship with the weather. And, you know, if, if your attitude is that it's gotta be, you know, 75, you know, no wind and perfectly clear blue sky, then your, so you, your operating conditions are pretty narrow and you won't enjoy the art side wound as much as if somebody who's got a pretty wide range of, of what they consider a comfortable and good weather.
Um, you know, it, it also sort of, uh, you know, it underscores that, that what is unsuitable is, is also has cultural implications. You know, I think in a, in a, in a place where weather is cold and dark for much of the year, you know, obviously they're going to be more comfortable with it. Um, you know, mentioning the snow day.
It's funny because, uh, you know, the, the, uh, The university doesn't frequently cancel classes, uh, for snow, but, um, you know, in places that snows more frequently than probably almost never do. Right. And so it's also sort of a geographic sort of thing. Um, so I, you know, I thought we'd, we'd have some fun talking about ways that you can prepare to, um, you know, to make it a better go of it in the cold weather.
And so that's what we're gonna do today. All right. Well, it's funny, you mentioned the, it. Depending on the climate, whether there'll be a snow day or not, I haven't grown up in Michigan. I can attest to that because we rarely got a snow day. And in my four years at undergrad, we never had a snow day. You were going to class and we had Lake effect, snowball where I went.
So it never stops knowing. So before we get into those tips and tricks, Like, can you make a case for why we should go outside and stay active? Cause I know like for me when it's winter, I just want to put on my sweatpants and pull a blanket over my head and lay on my couch. I want you to go outside. Yeah.
And, and just to be clear, there's plenty of room to, to cuddle up and enjoy some. So it's one of my favorite things about winter. But, um, you know, I'll tell you why, why the Scandinavian parents says it because their kids are driving them nuts and then you can get them out of the house. Right. But I'll tell you, you just sort of, uh, here's, here's an interesting statistic.
So there's this, this Gallup Sharecare, uh, hole that they run about, you know, sort of general wellness, wellness, wellbeing in American culture. Um, and according to poll every year, um, the number of Americans who report exercising rarely drops by 5% during the winter. So hitting its low in December and then reaching its peak in July.
And, you know, that's not surprising that a lot of people would rather be outside, um, exercising and moving and more, more weather and interest in general. Our motivation seems to shrink when the days are cooler and, and the daylight is shorter. But here's the problem with that? You know that lack of physical movement takes its toll on us.
And because we know physical activity is a key ingredient supporting both physical and mental health. Um, and you know, we also, you know, everybody's heard about either seasonal, effective disorder or just sometimes a less severe form of adolescent unperformed that as people will call it the winter blues, and that's sort of just, just this biochemical imbalance, um, that can happen to us because of the shorter daylight hours and less sunlight in the winter.
Um, and it's severe it's, uh, it's, uh, you know, a condition that, that everybody ought to seek a professional, um, mental health, um, Support for, but the thing is that routine physical movement exercise is a way to support and combat those depressed depressive symptoms. Again, I think it's just really important to highlight.
Everybody can benefit from exercise in the winter, but for those who are really suffering from, from more severe aspects of seasonal affective disorder, you need to go see a professional for that. And they may very well also encourage you to physical, uh, physical exercise as well. So here's, here's the other thing about this year, especially that's challenging about staying indoors.
Outdoors is one of the few safe places we can meet up with our friends and socialize over a job or a run or walk. I know personally that the, um, the feeling of isolation is intensified over the last couple of months because COVID is, you know, even scarier now than maybe it was in terms of number of infections.
But also those, those natural points of connection, running into friends on the rail trail, um, getting together with folks for a hike, it becomes a lot harder or the duration of those become shorter. And so it, it becomes more challenging. So sticking it out and adopting, you know, the attitude that, you know, the range of what is okay.
Whether it's broader gives you more options on the social front as well. What about from the aesthetic front? Cause winter, I mean, personally, an ice storm when it moves through. It's really scary to be a part of, but afterwards, everything is so beautiful because it's covered in refracting all this light and it's just gorgeous.
So is there something to be said for, for that? Yeah, absolutely. And I'm also a lover of winter. I feel personally like we don't get enough snow here. Um, but even for those who don't purchase, they love playing in the snow. You gotta admit. And we, it, the landscape gets transformed overnight from even a light snow.
Or, you know, even at the micro sense, the way, um, the, the frost patterns on your car or huddle, um, the lighting and the vendor is so much different and oftentimes the timing is different. So with sunsets earlier, more likely to be outside during the sunset. Um, I think there's a lot to be said for finding beauty in the winter.
So I think it's always promising to me that first of all, by the time we get past Christmas, we're, we're past the winter solstice. The days are already getting longer. We can notice that the more we spend outside and there's already signs of spring, even in a deep part of winter, if you look at it at our deciduous trees in West Virginia, you can see the buds growing by the week and you know, they won't, they won't, um, Spread out into the leaves until the late spring, but you can see those changes already working right towards spring.
And personally that helps me get through the colder, darker days is just thinking we're already on the climate already. Hadn't vacuumed, warmer wander days. Okay. So. You know, having spent some time growing up in a cold climate, like we've all been outside before and it's been cold and even when we're bundled up.
So what's one more to it. Is that like, I wear all these layers. I'm still cool. What's going on? Yeah. So, um, so I think, you know, like, like a lot of things, there's, there's a, there there's a lot going on beneath the surface. It's staying warm and comfortable outside, but whether you're on a walk or run, um, you know, spending just sort of more sedentary time outside.
Um, it's important to us to understand sort of what's going on with our bodies more than just what layers of clothing we put on. So I love the metaphor that, you know, our, our, our bodies, um, operating the cold are a lot like a house with a furnace. So, you know, if you have a really well insulated house, but the furnace is set.
Yeah, it's 45 degrees. It's going to be cold inside. And on the flip side, if you have the furnace on full blast, but every window and door in the house is open for, you're still gonna be cold inside. So, you know, in this metaphor, our bodies are, are, are when we burn fuel or food as sort of that furnace and the way we insulate it and protect it from the leather is sort of the clothing you wear.
So, you know, you gotta, you gotta think about this when we were outside, you know, what are, what are we doing to, how, how high is the furnace burning? Are we running? Biking fast walking or hiking, the furnaces burning hotter. We may need less layers, but if it's windy, um, we need to think about what we're doing to block the wind out a couple of layers of leases or a sweatshirt that the wind kind of cuts right through.
It's going to still be feeling cold. Well, it's been layer with a windproof jacket or something like that is going to help you feel warmer. It's also interesting, you know, when it's damp and cold, sometimes, uh, 34 degrees and wet feels a lot cooler than, you know, 28 degrees and dry. And that's because actually, um, the way that, that he transfers off our body is amplified.
When there's moisture in the air, basically moisture helps transfer heat away from our body. Anybody who's ever jumped in a cold swimming pool knows this will get cold a lot faster when you're completely immersed in cold water. So think about a dam, um, kind of Misty, uh, air, uh, that's cold. It's going to help draw the heat off your body faster, and it's going to cool you down.
Okay. So. Kind of anticipating that. And then also just, uh, you know, what's happening. Is it precipitating? Is it selling sleeting hailing, you know, and, and wearing layers of clothing to protect you? I mean, if you've got a bunch of fluffy warm layers on, but it gets soaked through, you're going to get, you're going, gonna get cold quick.
So making sure you have a, what we call it, shell layer on that keeps the water, um, off of, uh, your skin and off of those warm layers to pretty important. And then, you know, just as important for both the, um, you know, staying warm and also for fun, it's sort of what you put in your body as fuel to fire that furnace.
So, you know, if you go out to exercise or to take a walk and you have an empty stomach, you haven't eaten much recently, or you go for a period of long walk, I grab and you run out of energy, you're going to start getting cold fast. Cause we don't have anything to burn to fire that furnace. And so. Um, you know, knowing that you've, uh, stoke that fire and eat some good food that will help fuel your exercise is also going to kind of feel that furnace to keep you warm.
Okay. So you kind of mentioned this already, but let's talk a little bit more about layering and why is it so important? Yeah, I think is really important because you know whether, uh, we go through an exercise routine, like a run or a ride. Um, we're going to our, our body's gonna change its operating temperature.
And then of course the weather isn't static all day long. If we go out and, um, we step out into a warm sunshine and then we're out past sunset and the temperature can drop rapidly. So layering refers to basically including multiple layers of, of installation and the moisture protection, your clothing, so that you can adjust as either your body temperature adjust to working out or the exterior conditions change.
Um, you know, again, a good example to see if you're going to go for a long walk on the rail trail. Um, and you start out in the bottom by the Arboretum where you're pretty protected from the winds. Um, and, and then you walk down towards star city and all of a sudden the full wind coming up from on river, as we can remember, you want to be able to maybe, uh, on-site that rain jacket or, or a wind jacket from your waist and put it on.
And then all of a sudden, you know, you're kind of layering up as we say, Um, and then also just think about, uh, you know, the, the, um, the cooling down process, as well as the would be, uh, start out or a bike, or when I started out a bike ride, for example, I always start cold. Um, and then, uh, you know, I, I, I'm going to know that I'm going to warm up some of you okay with I'd rather start cold and then warm up into, you know, into the activity.
But I gotta be careful if I, if I pull down and I have a nice, slow ride back to my car or my house. Um, I want to make sure I have that layer back on, so I will get to core, which is, you know, obviously what we're trying to for is being uncomfortably or extreme eaters. Well, you have, so if we take all of these factors into consideration, That means we should be perfectly comfortable outdoors.
Right. So that this is tricky, you know, I think it depends on our definition or a range of comfort. Um, uh, you know, if you think about, uh, the Scandinavian proverb, you know, the, the, the person's, uh, range of what's comfortable temperature-wise who. Grew up in Sweden is going to be probably different than myself who grew up in Pennsylvania.
Um, but we also can expand those comfort zones. I think it's, you know, it's, it's, it's probably a good, um, mental challenge to try to find the edges of what is comfortable to us without straying into what's dangerous for us. But they're trying to expand that comfort zone a little bit to be okay with being a little bit too cool.
Um, and expand what that looks like. I also think our, our mindset regarding, um, our degree of discomfort, um, you know, is, is, uh, is something that has implications for sort of like, um, other parts of life. Like, for example, you know, if we know we're willing to put up with some discomfort to achieve an outcome.
And so here, here's sort of the idea of if we would be willing to stand in line to get into a club or go to a concert. Um, and we're, we know we're going to be cold, but getting in as good and worth, it's going to be a lot of fun. We've sort of embraced the discomfort to get to that goal. And I think if we think about exercise the same way, um, well it'll help us out.
So for example, when we exercise in the cold, when we exercise in general, it releases endorphins, um, and, and the, and sort of results in this better positive mental state, we feel accomplished. Anytime we work out until we exercise. I know I feel accomplished. I feel a sense of self-satisfaction when we do so in more and more adverse circumstances, I think there the ratio of that feeling of accomplishment and that sort of sense of satisfaction increases.
Um, so that helps get me through that really cold start. Like I'm going to feel good soon. I'm going to feel good, Stephen, and I'm going to feel great afterwards. Cause I pushed myself to get out on this kind of cold windy day. Yeah, that's pretty much the conversation I have with myself every morning when I go for a run and I say, run in quotation, Mark.
Um, well, what's interesting. Is that where you grew up or where you spend a lot of time can also. Impact how your body handles the cold. So like I said, I grew up in Michigan, but I spent eight years in South Florida. Uh, and so when you are spend a lot of time in a warmer climate, what happens is that your capillaries right rise closer to the surface of your skin because you're often warmer.
Uh, and so it lets you release easier. What that meant for me was that when I went home to Michigan, you know, for the holidays or whatnot, I would get cold. So easily and so quickly. Um, and so that's something to take into account. So you have to sort of counteract that with more layers and, you know, take all that into, into mind.
Luckily, now that I've moved to West Virginia, I feel like I'm back to, I guess the, my factory settings, but that's, it's just kind of. Interesting to think about. I do love that you have gone from two, three far extremes in terms of the North American climate. You've got some, some, uh, intense heat, uh, you know, sort of situations.
And obviously some of these intense, no, I'm not meant to live in the heat. You know? Um, I get pretty sweaty. I got I'm really pale. I have, my hair is not great in humidity. I'm meant to be in the cold. I meant to wear a sweater. So I'm happy with being back. Um, so, um, what are some of the common myths about staying warm outdoors?
You and I started chatting about this before, but what are some of the things that you've heard that just aren't true. Yeah. So there there's a there's several and it's, it's interesting. Cause some of them are personal truths that lead to people sort of over thinking the impact this will have. So, um, you know, here's, here's what I love to bust this down.
Cause it's just, you know, this sort of like smacks of machismo culture, but cold is not purely psychological. I've heard people say that like, you know, you can, you know, somebody's truck trucking through campus on a, you know, negative 10 degree day wearing shorts and just like code is psychological. It's not it's physiological.
That being said, we already discussed that we can expand our sort of range of, of comfort, but let's not be foolish right. At one, uh, kind of maximums for outdoor adventure is, um, plan ahead and be prepared. And you don't want to find yourself in a situation where you've, you've endangered yourself, uh, because you went out to be unprepared for the whole temperatures, Laura, that spectra you don't want to get sick and lower your immune defenses because you bring the body down on a really cold day or cold wet day.
Um, so cold is not purely psychological. There's a psychological element to it, but let's not overlook the physiology of it as well. So here's another fun one. Um, I've uh I've if you've been into a ski resort and you're riding the lift, the lift is a cold, a cold place. Sometimes, you know, you're exposed to the wind.
Um, and, and worst case scenario, you get stuck right in front of the snow maker. That's blasting you, but inevitably you always see people smoking on the list, you know, and, and, you know, sometimes, you know, you're gonna be like, hi, it works me back up between downtown runs. Um, interestingly it doesn't, um, I think there's several things we'll talk about that, that maybe have the perception of ordering us up.
And there is something to be said for the mindset of warmer, but. Um, actually, uh, nicotine is a vasoconstrictor. So what it effectively does is decrease the circulation, especially to your, to your, um, extremities. So, um, smoking that cigarette on the lift, uh, paradoxically is, has been, uh, physically make you puller.
And it can also, um, uh, you know, sort of, uh, make your, uh, uh, your lung function and obviously decrease, which is a process of also helping keep you regulated and warm. So. Smoking tobacco and , um, here's another one. Uh, you know, folks will say, um, you know, that, that alcohol works. I'm not, you know, like hard liquor on a cold day, you know, it's gonna warm you up.
Um, or you know, that cartoon a dog that has a little barrel under his neck, you know, to go rescue people's peoples. So how alcohol, um, also does not warm you up? Um, it, it really does not have that effect on your body. Um, and similarly hot drinks. Um, well they, they do a lot for our mental status, um, and they may actually re raise the body temperature and, you know, wonder, uh, one or two degrees.
Um, they don't substantially combat say being underclass while being in the outdoors, but, you know, holding a worm. Um, you know, a cup of hot chocolate on cold fingers and, you know, feeling the steam. That's a, that's obviously a good thing psychologically to be able to enjoy the outdoors. And a lot of folks who go for a hike love to have a warm thermos.
One of the things that's interesting though, is, um, drinking a hot beverage can actually trick your body into thinking it's worm, even though it hasn't substantially risen your core temperature, and you can actually kind of trigger some of the mechanisms. Our body uses to course us down like sweating. So it's, uh, it's, you know, probably not the kind of thing you want to overview, it's just make sure that you're, you're kind of regulating your body temperature, you know, through that layering and, and exercising more so than hot drinks.
Right. So don't chug hot chocolate as you're writing the ski lift. That's right. So that's a, that's a good tip. Um, all right. So do you have any final, like tips or tricks for successful exercising outdoors, Nathan? Yeah, I'll throw a couple more out here to wrap this up. So I personally really enjoy biking and the, that, you know, this is a fun challenge and especially mountain biking on, on snow trails is just a whole other, you know, kind of Nikki experience was I read an article recently sort of about bike biking, Nicole, and I'll share a couple of things from it.
Um, you know, when we think about that, um, I think I didn't use this exact phrase, but the phrase that's often used is, um, start cold and hike. You know, Ryan or like worm. So you always sort of start out, you're going to be quarter cause you, you don't have all the layers on. And then as your body warms up, you will warm up, give you a good operating temperature.
Well, one of the things that can be helpful is to think about where you start. So, you know, to help your body warm up before it really kind of plummets in temperature. Think about starting at the bottom of the Hill and starting intentionally with a long slow climb. And that can be true for a hike or a bike ride as well.
Um, and then your body will kind of come up to operating country cause it's working harder and it's not, um, on the flip side and incurring all that wind and wind is a really, uh, kind of a, uh, uh, a big way we lose deep. We're not encountering all that wind before our body gets up to temperature. Um, so think about when to general also I think about like, if you're going to start out on the rail-trail again, they don't pick the windiest corner of a rail trail pick somewhere that's a little bit sheltered until your body sort of settles into the rhythm.
Um, also, you know, a lot of times in the area TV's, we're doing, we don't want to carry those extra one layers with us, especially if we're running or riding, we don't want their boat. So, um, you know, if you've got your sort of winter route or winter, your exercise routine, think about looping that to your car or how Sur or room to drop that layer.
Once your body comes up to temperature. And that way you're not sort of like always jogging with bulky layers or running around with those. Um, I think the other part that's important to think about is when we stop after we've been working our bodies harder, the sweat that we've generated is going to cool us down rapidly.
It's what is what sweat does. And even if we're wearing layers, we can have sweat underneath those layers of our skin. Um, by the way, there's a whole science to sort of materials and textiles that kind of can really, um, help us during cold weather as probably a topic for another day. Um, but what's important to think about is sort of your, your pace and rhythm.
So, um, you know, we, we w one of the ways to express this is, think about who you're working out with and, and, and make sure you're sort of well-matched, or that you have a plan to kind of impropriate that if, for example, you ride or run ahead on the trail or, uh, you know, or on the route. And then you've got to wait every, you know, every 15 minutes, you're waiting five minutes.
Your body's going to just kind of keep going through this rapid cycle of heating up and down that it's not going to lend to finding a nice regulating temperature. So, you know, run, walk, hike with person that's matched her pace or plan a route where you can have natural points where you've gone a little further.
They've done a little shorter and vice versa. Um, so also just something to think about if your goal is to spend some social time and move more slowly. So, and that, that could be really different than your workout days. Um, I've got little kids and I like the Mount to adventure and exercise. And I ended up really do this where, you know, I've been, cross-country skiing on my own the day before.
And I, I dressed in the appropriate layers cause I know moving, moving at a certain speed the next day I go out with my kids and I always underdressed for getting that. I won't be working my body that hard because I'm going at their pace. And so. Um, you know, we've got to remember to really bulk up. And so if you are, for example, um, you know, in doing some running time on the rail trail, the next day, you're going to meet up for a social walk with a friend, just don't dress, like you're running dress.
Like you're going to go for a slow walk in. It sounds counter-intuitive, but I've kind of set myself up for some cold skis with the kids, because I didn't, I didn't really think through that. So, you know, a lot you'll be able to, you know, kind of figure it out as you go in and get it, get yourself in gear.
Here's one of the last things I'll mention. I don't, um, you know, I think this could be a whole other conversation in itself, but I, hopefully it goes without saying you don't have to spend big on clothing in order to, um, you know, to set yourself up for success in the court, whether you can spend thousands of dollars, you know, there's, uh, if you've ever shopped for, uh, how to go, you know, a piece of apparel, you know, you can drop a lot of cash pretty quick.
Um, but there are some really great ways to avoid that if that's not in the budget or your interest, um, First of all, a lot of us have, you know, sort of, um, you know, from maybe high school athletics or just from when we became United in holding there probably would work pretty well in this realm. Um, you know, years before they made expensive, um, uh, fleeces, uh, people were wool sweaters, and a lot of us have sweaters, even more synthetic and they work great for installation.
Um, you know, and, and there's, there's number of sort of shortcuts. You can take, uh, less expensive routes. I'll also just mention thrift stores are one of my favorite ways to pick up a piece of, uh, of like, Uh, you know, a warm, outdoor gear that, that, uh, doesn't have to be the most fashionable. I want it to be functional.
And so, um, you know, there are a number of ways to kind of go without having to drop a ton of cash. And that's West Virginia actually also has some, uh, motor equipment. Um, so generally when we're running and say a ski trip or a, you know, a winter bike trip, we'll, we'll be able to hook you up with some stuff that it'll help keep you warm.
We can load it to you and then take it back and wash it after it's done and get it ready for the next person. So you can ease into it without having to go around spending money. Yeah, that's true. I mean, anytime you go into like an outdoorsy type store, sometimes there's a of, for sure when you see that.
Yeah. And tip that if you are going out for exercise, make sure you bring a tissue with you because my nose always runs and I hate sniffing. So, uh, you know, bringing, uh, bringing a facial tissue along with you. And I also tend to like moisturize my face if it's going to be exposed. Cause that will help with.
The wind. And if you have dry skin, like I do, it's nice to put a little layer on that beforehand, but that's all right. It sounds like a great Michigan tip right there. And you get to get some bag bomb. It's like really thick kind of Vaseline type stuff. That's great. And you put that on your nostrils. Uh, amazing.
Uh, this podcast is not sponsored by backbone. Um, well thank you so much, Nathan, for sharing all those great winter tips. Um, we'll put the link to adventure West Virginia in the description for this, because I imagine a lot of this is on their website. Um, and make sure you can also follow them on Instagram and Twitter because they're doing a lot of cool stuff like this winter.
Um, About like how do extra schemes and all sorts of cool other winter activities. So take advantage of that. That'd be you students. And thank you, Nathan. We appreciate you taking the time to talk to us today and we appreciate all of our listeners out there as well. And we will catch you next time on Wellbeing Wednesdays.