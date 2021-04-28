Courtney Weaver is joined by Corrine Pruett, the Coordinator for Member Services, Operations, and Student Development with Campus Recreation. Corrine describes the employment opportunities through Campus Rec and the development that their employees get to experience as part of their jobs. For available positions within Campus Rec, visit: https://campusrecreation.wvu.edu/employment/campus-recreation
Transcript:
Welcome everyone to Wellbeing Wednesdays. I am your host, Courtney Weaver. I'm also the director over at WellWVU here at West Virginia University. And today with me virtually not in the studio is Corrine Pruett. She is the coordinator for our Member Services, Operations and Student Development at Campus Recreation, which when I read that out loud, it just makes me think that you're responsible for everything.
So welcome Corinne. And how are you doing today? I'm doing very well. Thanks for having me. I'm looking forward to chatting about the favorite part of my job today. So excellent. So before we dive into that do you want to tell everyone a little bit about your role here at the university? Yeah, absolutely.
Well, you mentioned my title. It's very long, so I won't repeat it, but essentially so I just, I guess I started with the department in May of 2019, so relatively new to the campus climate in general, but I've been here about two years. So in, in short, I guess I oversee all of our day-to-day operations of the student recreation center.
So. How we run and operate the fitness floors and the front desk and the different processes we have for equipment rentals, open recreation, reserving spaces, those sorts of processes, and then our member services. So, you know, locker services, towels, facility access, just swiping into the building and those sorts of things.
But all of the memberships in those processes. And then in terms of student development as we continue to talk through this today, I think it will become very apparent. We're all very involved into developments. Why. Almost all of us are doing what we're doing. But I am responsible for leading the department wide student development initiatives.
So specifically I chair our department student development committee, but again, it's kind of an all hands on deck thing when it comes to developing our students. So that's kind of the short answer, I guess, to, to what I do on a day-to-day basis, but they keep me on my toes every day is different. And that's what I love about it.
So, so again, I'm going to repeat, it seems like you just do everything at campus rec and I'll tell Andy, so Andy you're at your campus, right? In case y'all don't know. All right. Well, well, let's dive in. So we want to talk a little bit today about student development, but also specifically through the employment lens.
So let's talk about employment first. So Korean ed campus rec what types of employment opportunities are available to students? Yes. So we have a lot, and I think this is one of the coolest things I like explaining to people because a lot of people see the facility and there's a lot more that goes into that.
It's we, we try to get away from where the student rec center, right. We try to say we're Campus Recreation. We operate out of the student recreation center. But especially now with, with COVID, we've really been able to show that we're versatile and it's not. We're not relying on the building. I mean, competitive sports is rarely in the building, especially when you look at all the clubs.
Right. And then now what we've done with taking fitness classes, virtual and outside operating the field rec the Evansdale tent, I think we've been able to kind of show how we can, we're more than just a building. And I think as we start to explore some of our different employment opportunities, you'll really get to see kind of how it's broken down within program areas.
So I'll try and get through this pretty quick. In general, we are typically, and this is, you know, nationwide Campus Recreation or university recreation and wellness departments are largely one of the biggest employers of students on campus. We have in full capacity with us being open right around 300 and 350 student employees at any given time that are.
Operating in various different positions. So one reason for that is that we are a student run facility and our programs are student run. So, you know, I am not, we're open typically 6:00 AM to midnight. I'm not here from 6:00 AM to midnight. So in general, our philosophy as a department is for our students to be the ones that are running point.
So, you know, regardless of if I'm in the building or not the operation supervisor, who's one of our Positions, they're going to be, you know, the final say in a decision that's made that day. Right. Because if the same, we have to be consistent. And so the same decision that's made at six Oh five when we open, has to be made at 3:00 PM when I'm here and then 1159, and we're getting ready to close.
So we have our student run facility and programs. So within that, I'm just going to kind of go through a different program areas. And some of those positions within aquatics can be a lifeguard or a swim instructor. And then there's, there's. Different levels for promotion within some of these areas. So kind of the supervisor for that position as a headlight guard within youth programming, we have our youth counselors that work our summer camp and then any of our youth programs throughout the year.
So kids night out a youth climbing club. And then there's also the classroom teachers in the mountain, your kid's zone. Within competitive sports. So this is kind of like two fold there's the Clubs port portion. And then the intramural sports. So intermural sports, we're looking at officials and then intramural sports supervisors.
Again, they operate in the building. They're at Milan park, they're on the med fields, Evansdale fields. So there. There I'm all over the place. And then the other half of that would be the club sports. So there's the club sports supervisors that work during club sport practices. But then that program area also oversees the club sport executive board.
And then the Club Sport Federation, which has all of the presidents from each club and they have her, I think right around 50 clubs, if I'm correct. Within our events team, there's a large event staff. So students that help set up and break down events. We do a lot of career fairs. We do a lot of school groups that come in and use the facility.
We're one of the largest. Spaces on campus. So we get a lot of reservation requests. So that staff is always very busy within fitness, which I think is where a lot of people go right away when they think of us. But is again, just a portion of what we do. Fitness. We've got our personal trainers and group exercise instructors.
They teach Different modalities depending on the instructor. So you could have an instructor that teaches yoga and maybe some Les mills classes, and you could have another instructor that teaches you know, a bar class or something else like that. And then personal trainers. You know, have their clients and they work with them either virtually or when we're open inside the facility.
So the two areas that I oversee is member services and operations. And so those students, we have our operations attendance, they work both behind the front desk with facility access. So helping you swipe in helping you check out equipment, and then they also work in overseeing the. Safety of patrons on the fitness force.
And then our member services assistants, they are the ones that are going to help you get your membership all set up. If you have any issues or need a locker, they're going to help you with that. They work at the front desk and in the admin office and then our operations supervisors, that position.
Is through operations, but they oversee everything that happens within the building on a given day. So that's a pretty big role. They're responsible for opening, closing, and then monitoring everything that happens in between. Again, they're kind of like the. You know, if a patron has a, has a complaint or a question that's kind of the final level that they can get to again, because I might not always be here.
So lots of responsibility in general that we give our, our student employees. I mentioned advancement a little earlier. Recently two years ago we started a. And program, I guess you could say where we hire some students within different program areas to serve as program assistants.
So these students are hired in an administrative capacity. They come in and they have office hours. And in general, they just help us with the day-to-day administration of the different program areas. So helping with staff scheduling and trainings and things like that, they might help with overseeing larger systems that Affect more than one program area like lost and found, for example.
So it might seem small, but our big projects that we use their help with. And I think it's, that's been a really cool position to see develop over the two years because it's, it's new and they've really They've loved it. And, and each program area has been able to really develop those students and they're getting a lot of great skills.
So those are like the typical employee positions you would think of. They're made up of undergraduate and graduate students. And each kind of program area oversees the hiring and training for, for each of those. So it's a lot, but that, those are our student positions in general. Yeah. I mean, that's, that is a lot, but it's great.
And I know you mentioned that both undergrads and grad students like can be employed through campus rec would you say that like, More often with like the supervisor roles. Do those go like to graduate students more or do undergrad have the same opportunity? Some of my best operations supervisors have been second year students, third year students.
I think it, it definitely doesn't matter. I mean, I have a few that, that are graduate level students that have stayed in school because they love working there so much. So like, I never thought about going to grad school, but I don't want to leave yet. So maybe I'll. Pursue a degree. So I think right now out of my 16 supervisors, two are in graduate school, but one's in law school.
One's in graduate school. So we'll keep them as long as they want to say. I think, I think we'll talk about it a little later too, but for us, it's a big return on investment. If we can hire those first and second year students, and really, it costs a lot of money to train and hire somebody. So if we can hire them when they're starting out.
And keep them as long as we can, that's going to be huge for us. So we really do try to focus on, on kind of hiring those first and second year students and then developing them throughout their, their time with us at WVU. Nice. So, I mean, since often you're seeing students for like, Multiple years and in theory, that's what we want.
But what would you say are the benefits of having an on-campus job? Because I know from the work that I've done, like having a job on campus helps students feel connected to campus and that helps with retention and graduation. So what are some of the other benefits? Oh yeah, I was, when I was looking at my notes on this one, I just wrote yes.
I think that you know, there's so many, there's a lot of research out there too, about the benefits of, of having an on-campus job. I think some of the things I can speak from my experience just over the years, working with, with students, I think a lot of it is. It provides them structure. So let's take that first year student.
They have gone from having a very rigorous high school experience from probably six or 7:00 AM until two or three, and then they probably have a sports practice or extracurriculars. So they've come from a very structured lifestyle and now they're entering college and they have, you know, they might have a class at nine.
They'll have a class at 11, maybe a class at one, and then they've got nothing else scheduled unless there they participate in a club or other extracurriculars. So having I've found that them having a job has helped them structure their day. Because we have for member services and operations, we have a consistent schedule for the semester.
So if you work Monday, Tuesday, Friday from three to six, that's going to be consistent the whole time that's going to help them structure their day and then their week and we beyond and beyond right. For the whole semester. So I think that the structure has been huge. You know, people talk about work-life balance.
I call it work-life harmony, whatever you want to say. I think that it just helps them kind of piece together and provide that structure. And you mentioned it. I think the sense of community is probably is right up there as the second one. I mean, I've got emails and cards and testimonials that. Talk all the time about, you know, didn't know what I was going to do thought about leaving school, found my family at campus rec and you know, we have, I think my favorite part of the year, or where do you see this impact?
The most we're approaching it is graduation. So when you get those seniors that have been with the department for three to four years, that are just distraught about leaving because they don't, you know, they know that they're graduating, they're excited about it. They're moving onto a great. Next chapter, but they're like torn up about leaving us because it's become a family and people that they love and care about.
And so I think that the, the sense of community cannot be understated. But I think in general, you know, structure helps them piece together their week is, is been really cool to see them and they do it themselves. They, they can. Piece together, their schedule and execute things very well. And so how do you think that this development helps the students academically?
I think that, so they are learning in the classroom, right? What they, what they need to know for their chosen career path. I mean, we don't hire. I try to diversify the students we have. So we've got engineers. We have people that want to be teachers. We have people that want to be social workers and every doc, everything in between.
Right. All different career paths. So they're learning in the classroom, what they need to know. I think they're learning with us how to apply that to the workplace. So they're learning how to work. Well, like being in school. And I think, you know, some people have, we'll get to a stage depending on their, some degrees or fields that are a little more involved when it gets to the practical things.
Right. So once someone's to a certain point in nursing school, they can't have a job also because now their job becomes their rounds or their practicals. And so there's. Some that are a little different, but for the most part they're kind of learning what a workplace is like through their employment with us as well.
So it's kind of supplementing their academics and them getting to see me operate a business. Cause ultimately that's what it is, right where we're operating a business and doing that through providing. Different opportunities for people to be well, so it should, it looks a little different, but at the end of the day, it's a business and they get to see how that operates on the inside.
Yeah. So let's talk a little bit more about how you actually develop the students that you employ, because, I mean, when you were describing all the different positions, those are vastly different. I mean, the lifeguard is a lot different than someone who's helping with like member services. So, do you have like specific curricula or rubrics that you follow, like when you train employees and if so, like, could you tell us a little bit about it?
Yeah, absolutely. So again this is something where I can speak to what we do within member services and operations. But what I will say is that is. It is completely different depending on program area, which you address what a lifeguard needs to know and what an official need to know in terms of how to do their job is very different.
A group exercise instructor, and a personal trainer have different skillsets that they need to execute as opposed to someone working on the fitness floors or behind the front desk. So we understand and recognize that. But the biggest thing at campus rec is still driving home, that you are a campus rec.
Team member and campus rec employee. And then you build on top of that with your specific position. So there's a couple of things we do to reinforce that every fall we do a campus rec kickoff with all student employees. We're able to do it this previous fall was COVID, but typically we've got all, you know, two to 300 people there they're all meeting and interacting with different people in different program areas.
And then there's some. General trainings that everybody has to have, right? Basically we call them baseline training, so they have to have their CPR certification. So we, we train through the American red cross, we do a C pro. So CPR for the professional rescuer allows them to work with each other.
It allows them to work with a lifeguard. So it's the same portion of CPR that a lifeguard learns. So we have to keep those things in mind. When we're doing those trainings everybody gets trained with the same risk management. So they have to understand how, not only how to physically respond in an emergency, but they have to understand how that ties in with their role.
So we spend a lot of time on, on those baseline trainings at first there's some other ones, children on campus. Children work in and around our, in and around our facility. So they have to be trained on that title nine and those sorts of things. So once everyone kind of has their baseline training, then they can work into their position specific training.
So again, each area has an elaborate process for how each position is trained. With us within member services and operations, I use a peer mentor model that I've developed over the years. So the biggest thing for us is. Is teamwork. And I think that that is because. We have to be consistent again, I'll use the same example from 6:00 AM to midnight.
We have to be consistent how we're enforcing our policies, how we're delivering customer service. And so building that team is critical to how we successfully operate the student rec center and deliver our programs and services. So I wouldn't necessarily call it a curriculum, but if. A model that I have liked to follow is the five dysfunctions of a team from Patrick Lencioni.
It talks about it's basically a pyramid and it talks about how you have to build trust before you can house. Productive conflict so that you can have conflict, work out some issues and then commit to things as a team. Once you commit to things as a team, you can hold each other accountable and then you can focus on your results.
So that's a 22nd version of his whole book, but that's what I, over the years have grown to develop and, and really see as being successful within our trainings. So teen focus, but an individualized approach. Right? So going back to the fact that we've got people that, that are coming from all different backgrounds and lived experiences and are needing to work together to achieve a common goal.
So I spend a lot of time building trust and fostering those relationships before we even talk about. You know our software or this is how you clean a dumbbell. This is how you swipe somebody in. This is how you register someone for the climbing wall. We have to, we have to start at the bottom. So we, we do that.
And then I'm very clear about expectations. They're very high, but. They, they rise to them almost nine 90% of the time. But high expectations. And then I think it's holding them accountable is, is huge. So sometimes this is their first job. That's very, you know, a huge reality, especially when we're looking at our first year students, this might be their first job and might be the first time they've been held accountable.
And so that's something that is, is really important for us. But again, Working on the team, the teamwork. And so going into our process for the training, that's a little bit of the philosophy, I guess you could say. But the actual process is pretty extensive. So we start off with a new hire orientation.
So they go through learning the very basics of the department. They understand how we fall within the division. They understand what our role within the university, all those kind of big picture things. They learn about all the professional staff and they learn about all those other different student positions and we spend time giving them the context so that they understand that they get to.
To meet and interact with people that are currently in that role which does actually start in the hiring process. So we have students involved in the hiring process and the decisions about who's going to join our team. But then I get into position specific training, which is led by veteran staff.
So I typically, I might be there at the new hire orientation, but I might not see her interact with one of these new hires until they have their one-on-one with me because they they're being trained. By veteran staff, which is like a cohort model. They're learning from their peers. They're seeing people that are modeling the appropriate behaviors and doing exemplifying, you know, our values and how we do things.
But they do training groups. They do shadow shifts. They, they learn the ins and outs of the job from someone already doing the job really well. And then they're, you know, they're good to go. We do checks for understanding, make sure that their skills or their, their, their competence is high. And then we work on building their confidence, theoretically they've I think I've a whole chart, but theoretically, they interact with 12 veteran staff.
By the time they're 12 different veteran staff, by the time they're working their first shift. So they're, they're kind of. Brought into the team and welcomed with open arms. And then within that, that, and that's our entry level position training. If they want to be a member of services assistant, they go through kind of a similar model, but they learn how to do memberships.
It's a lot more training on our computer software. So spend some time kind of like in a computer lab situation where they learn the ins and outs of that. And then I think the. The next kind of chapter that would be if they choose or show promise and being a student leader and want to be an operation supervisor we try to recognize those folks as early as we can, because there's a lot of training that goes into that process.
That's more leadership focused, so it's less kind of hands-on skills. It's more about how do you lead And sometimes correct your peers, which I think is one of the hardest things that you can do. Not only for college students, but for anybody. Right. So similar process to that, but we spend a lot more time.
On the actual week. We have a leadership development series that we take them through. It's very extensive. It has like five parts. It's about two to three weeks of training before they even learn. How to be a supervisor. So we really spent some time on, on developing their leadership skills and then another similar process with training groups and shadow shifts for their, their physical, you know, how do you unlock the doors and how do you turn off the fire and the alarms and how do you contact UPD for different things and that sort of stuff.
So, so I think, I think what's interesting about campus rec is cause you're so many student employees. And it's not even like physically possible for the professional staff who work within the department to supervise all of those students. Right. Cause it's, if you have three, 150 employees and 10 professional staff members, if that let's just, you'd be spending all week in meetings, like it would just be super late.
So could you talk a little more about the unique type of. Supervision structure that you have because you have the student supervisors, like how many students does operation supervisor manage? Yeah. So during a typical shift, again, I'm going to pretend like we're open. So if we're open within the facility and operations supervisor within our program area could have the, at the most six operations in member services, entry-level staff that they would be supervising on a day-to-day basis.
Now, the important thing I think for everyone to understand is they're, you know, when it comes like our accountability policy, or let's say there's an issue with staff performance, that's not appropriate for an undergraduate student to. To, you know, be disciplining another one. Right? So we, we talk about strategies of how to correct behaviors and those sorts of things.
But they're not, you know, writing the person up and then having a disciplinary meeting if we were to ever do that. So we, we have them focus on how they build their shift teams. Now they could then have three to four shifts a week. Time, you know, four times six, not great at math, but they could oversee quite a, quite a bit of staff throughout the course of the week.
But I think it's all about how, again, it comes back to relationships and trust and so we teach them how to build trust within a team. They go through one of the modules that they're leadership development series is. Learning about the five dysfunctions of a team. And then we talk about how can you apply this to your team?
The other thing that we do is I meet with me and my two graduate assistants and our two program assistants. We meet with our operation supervisors every week. And we talk about how things are going. There, you know, they're our eyes and ears. I tell them all the time, you know how to do your job better than I do.
So you tell me how things are going. And a lot of the decisions actually, and changes we make to our policies and procedures come from the students. They're going to be the ones that say, Hey, this isn't really working that great, or we're having an issue with this. And then my job is to fix it. And to hear them and to let them know that their, their voice and their opinion is, is hurting matters.
So but they are, they're responsible for, you know, if someone's late, they have to communicate that to us. And we have different processes for how that works. And again, each program area handles that separately. So head lifeguard is who's going to work with the lifeguards and help hold them accountable.
Your club and intramural sports supervisors are going to do that for officials and clubs. The fitness staff, so personal trainers and, and group exercise instructors. Those would fall kind of under an operation supervisor. We were open. But I think the other role that's critical, absolutely critical.
You mentioned only having about 10 professional staff. Our graduate assistants are. I don't know if linchpin is the appropriate term, but they, they make us survive. Really. They work so hard. And they're learning to do what we do as professional staff. So there's not really a, there's only one school in the country that offers a Campus Recreation master's degree.
And so we have sit there getting their masters in whatever it might be, higher education. Sports management, but then they're learning how to do what they're going to do as a career through their assistantship. So they are critical. They do a lot of our Staff performance meetings. They work a lot with staff supervision as well.
So they're probably the biggest help when it comes to overseeing the 300 to 350 student employees. Well, I can definitely agree with that from our perspective with RG gays, although we don't have 350 student wellness ambassador team members, I wish we did, but we, he. That's a volunteer job. So I know you've talked a lot about like building trust and, and communication.
Are there any other like specific transferable skills that you all like to focus on? When you do your trainings? Yeah, absolutely. So I. So NACE, or if people aren't familiar with the acronym, the national association of colleges and employers they, I explain it to my students as it's the people that work at career services at a bunch of colleges and universities and people that hire college.
Graduates from a bunch of different companies across all different fields and industries come together and they say, what do we need people to be able to do? And then the people at colleges say, how can we teach them that? That's how I explain it to my students. It's a lot more complicated than that, but they put out every year, their top eight competencies that, that people entering the workforce need to know today.
And so we see that we monitor it and we make sure. Like my responsibilities to make sure that our student employees are developing those eight, if not more competencies, but most importantly, they understand how to articulate it. That's the biggest piece. You can have all the competence in the world, but if you don't have the confidence to show somebody.
How you can do something or say, this is how enforcing a policy on our fitness floor shows that I have great oral and written communication skills. So there's a lot That are on there. And I was going through the list trying to say which one do I think they developed the most. And I, I think that they, they develop them all.
I think critical thinking and problem solving is huge. Again, I'm not going to be there for them to say cream. What should I do? Yeah. Well, I always tell them I'm going to teach. I can't teach you how to handle every situation because I've been doing this for how many years, and I still encounter things I've never experienced before, but I'm going to teach you how to think critically.
I'm going to teach you our general rules and policies, and then I'm going to give you the confidence to be able to make that decision without me. And if you've done it within the parameters, I'm going to support you. 10 out of 10 times we might've, you know, discussed ways we could do it differently or ways we could solve that problem in the future.
But having them learn how to do it on their own is huge. And that's going to build that confidence when you have that, you know, that fifth year students been here for a while They're still experiencing things that they don't know how to do, but they've, they've honed in their critical thinking and problem solving skills over the years.
And now they can do that. And you can use that example for any of the other ones, oral or written communication, teamwork, collaboration, digital technology, leadership, professionalism, and work ethic, career management, and global intercultural fluency. If anyone doesn't have them written down in front of them, that's what the top eight are currently.
But I'm also just really intentional and I make them look at this all the time. So when we do their midyear evils, when we do their end of year evils, it's based on their NACE competencies. So I say, how has your critical thinking and problem solving been this semester? I have a worksheet in front of me actually, cause we're getting ready to do our end of years, but we talk about a specific experience or responsibility that they have.
And I make them check which competency they've developed through doing that and how, since they get used to talking about it so that when they're in an interview to be a mechanical engineer, they can talk about how their job with campus rec has made them ready for that workplace. And then you can apply that to any industry or field, but definitely they, they develop all of the skills and are, you know, I I'll get letters from.
Next employers, like people that have hired people that have worked for us and said, wow, this person's great. Thank you so much. Or things like that. So it doesn't happen all the time, but definitely has a large impact on, on how they're able to enter the workforce. So, and so Korean, is there like a hiring season for campus rec or do you often just hire.
As you need employees. Cause inevitably, you know, if you hire a student, something might happen in the course of the semester where they have to give up the position, but you generally have like a hiring season. Would you say? Yes and no, I wish I had an easy answer. Each program area again is different.
You know, they'll take officials anytime of the year. They'll, you know, if someone shows up and can teach it is certified to teach a fitness class, they'll take them. So I think it kinda depends, but there are in general, like spikes with semesters. So we are really flexible. We work with class schedules, you know, we might have a.
Within operations and member services. We have 80 to a hundred student employees. And so piecing together a semester schedule, which all credits my gas and program assistants. They, they take that on, but that's, you know, people's academic schedules alone could impact our, our schedule for staffing. So we might have to hire more people because we just don't have someone that can work from 1145 to one.
So A little tough there, but in general there are spikes for, for the beginning of the fall semester. Personally I have kind of created a formula over the years. I know that there's about 3%, so let's say we need 50. That means a higher foods, more people. Okay, well, let's actually hire 60 because we know 10 of them are probably going to have last minute schedule changes are going to drop out.
We're going to go through half of the hiring processing and decide it's not really what's best for them. So there's different ways. We try to address that. During the hiring process. Again, a lot of time and money goes into hiring and training. And so we, you know, we were really clear about expectations at the beginning, but there's kind of a little formula sweet spot where you can address some of that.
But typically. Semesters. But you know, some, yeah, we might, you know, halfway through the semester and be like, Oh, wow, okay. We need, we need three more people. So whatever we gotta do to make it work, but typically semesters, I guess, for operations would be what I would say, but cool. And so I, well, that's one of the advantages of having a job on campus is that.
The employers are more willing to work with your class schedule than perhaps if you were working off campus somewhere else. And there are, so if you're a Lawler interested in working on campus, definitely check out campus rec because they have a lot of opportunities available. But they're not the only opportunity.
So. It doesn't seem like your cup of tea. There's something else out there for you as well. But Corinne, thanks so much for coming here today. When I say coming here, we're in our own places, you know? But is there anything else that you want to share before we sign off? I don't think so. Again, I really appreciate, I could talk about this all day but really appreciate being on here.
And I would just say to, to anyone that either is a student or knows a student that. Doesn't maybe feel that they've found their place or their community on campus. I think we're a really great place to start and I just, my heart gets so warm, just looking at it, you know, seeing them build their relationships and become friends and become roommates and all those sorts of things.
It's just really. They're why I do what I do. And I truly do love and care about all of them looking at me. I'm sad about graduation cause we're losing a bunch, but I'm also just hired 27 more so pretty excited. To bring on a new team and can't wait to open and have them all together again. So actually, actually one last question.
If a student is interested in employment, where can they find the open positions? Is it on handshake? Is it through campus recs website? Where can they go? I would start at the website yet. So campus rec dot, wvu.edu. Under the employment tab all the different positions are listed. Some are via handshake.
A couple of my direct you with food specifically to reach out with, if anyone's confused in general, though, I would just say have them email campus rec at mail dot, wvu.edu. And I graduate assistant who monitors that email account can point them towards the right person. But I think Pretty good.
Majority of our positions are on handshake. Yes. Okay. So we'll link to that employment tab in the description for this podcast so that people can go and check it out. But thank you again so much. Corinne. This was a great conversation and hope. I hope our listeners learned a little something and I'm proud of working at Campus Recreation.
But to all of our listeners out there, we really appreciate you. And as the semester is winding down best of luck as we approach the final season and take big deep breaths. And we're almost there. Well thank you all so much and we will catch you next time on Wellbeing Wednesdays.