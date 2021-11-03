Courtney sits down with Frankie Tack, Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Counseling and Learning Sciences to discuss the topic of stigma as it relates to substance use and addiction. They chat about how stigma can create barriers for those seeking treatment, and how we can all work together to eliminate stigma.
Courses in relation to recovery:
- COUN 293A Recovery Allyship and Advocacy (Spring 2022)
- HON 293P Addiction Book Study (Spring 2022)
More resources here:
- https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/drugs-brains-behavior-science-addiction/drug-misuse-addiction
- https://www.drugabuse.gov/nidamed-medical-health-professionals/health-professions-education/words-matter-terms-to-use-avoid-when-talking-about-addiction
Welcome everyone to Wellbeing Wednesdays. I am your host, Courtney Weaver. I am also the director over at well WVU here at West Virginia University. And with me today is a friend of the podcast. A repeat. Dr. Frankie Tack, who is a clinical assistant professor and she's coordinator of the Mental Health and Addiction Studies bachelor’s degree program, and the Department of Counseling and Learning Sciences, as if that isn't the longest explanation of a title in the history of titles.
But welcome back Frankie. And for those who are unfamiliar with you, why don't you tell us a little bit about yourself and your role here at the universe? Sure. And first of all, thanks for having me back again, Courtney. It was a blast last time and you know, I'm always looking for, for ways we can get out more information about addiction and recovery, so it's great to be here.
Yeah, so I'm a, I'm an, a clinical assistant professor. Yeah, as you said, or the department of counseling and learning sciences? My main area is, is addiction studies. And I've been in working in the clinical world and the treatment of addiction and in the educational world for about 25 years. So, I've been doing this a long time, but it's such important in such meaningful work and with the opioid prices.
I'm just very grateful to be in West Virginia and get to do work. For sure. And for our listeners, if Frankie's voice sounds familiar, it also might be because she was featured on the purpose institutes launch video that Gordon president Gordon gee played at the state of the university. It was a nice surprise to see you at the end of that video.
Well, thank you. It's it was very humbling to be asked to do it, but, but I tell you that's one thing about careers, I think in this area, you know, people sometimes say to me, wow, addiction. Oh, that must be rough. And yeah, I mean, every profession has, has these challenges, but I don't ever question. My purpose, you know, like how I'm spending my time each day and whether it's worth it.
And, and that to me is just you know invaluable. Yeah. It's a really lucky position to be in for sure. So, in the, in the realm of addiction, one of the, I don't know if it's a hot topic, but a very common topic that you see is this idea. Stigma. And so people have probably heard this word a lot but may not have the words to be able to describe it.
So, Frankie, how would you define stage? Sure. Well, we think of stigma as kind of a mark of shame or, or discredit. And, you know, if, if folks remember back to high school English, the Scarlet letter, you know, I think they still read that, you know, and they, the character had the big Scarlet, a for adultery on her chest.
That was a literal mark of shame and stigma. So basically. Stigmas shaming, something of someone for something. And so in our case, when we talk about addiction, we talk about shaming, someone for having an addiction for telling them it's their fault. They're a failure. And somehow they're a moral and they just don't care, which we call the moral model.
So, so stigma is putting people down for having, having a condition. Yeah for a situation and we really don't see it just in the area of addiction. I know with my background as a sex educator, I mean, the stigma that comes with any kind of sexually transmitted infection is also really huge. And that's why people don't want to talk about it.
Don't talk to their partners about it. There's also that stigma of mental health would that, you know, sort of prevents people from. And seeking help if they need it. And so stigma can really get in the way of people leading healthy and responsible lives. So what do you think in your mind, what influences the perpetuation of stigma?
Yeah. Well, I think first and foremost, there's a lack of education or understanding on whatever the topic is that that really drives this idea that, well, the person must just be a bad person. So instead of. Me finding out the facts and really understanding what's happening. I just jumped to the conclusion because it hasn't happened to me and it's happened to them.
They must be a bad person. So, you know, I think lack of understanding the other thing, I think that, that that's a big driver is that some people themselves have had paid. You know, emotional, physical, mental pain or whatever from a situation. And so they kind of have some baggage about the topic either that, or, you know, someone's in, someone's inflicted some pain on them about it, or when it comes to things, I think like sexually transmitted diseases, we're afraid.
And so we out of our fear instead of getting educated and making good behavioral choices, so we just take the shortcut and say, well, that must have happened to them because they're a bad person. They did something wrong, you know, they didn't care. They're there. They're just a yucky skanky person. And you know, instead of really trying to understand how these, how these situations occur.
So tell us a little bit more about how stigma can create barriers to care, particularly with substance misuse. Sure. Well, you know, there's. Different levels. And we talk about, you know, who, who perpetuates stigma. It's really everyone from, you know just an individual who knows someone who has an addiction to family members, to community members, neighbors, and you just keep going up in terms of the size of the groups.
And, and it's, it's all across the board in up to and including. You know, decision makers and people who, who decide who's going to get the money and who's going to get what services and whatnot. And then the person themselves. So the person can have stigmatized beliefs about themselves. So if we look at all those different groups, we know that, you know, stigma can create Distancing socially.
I want to, I want to say social distancing, but right now that means something different. But in other words, we kind of Shaun or avoid, you know, people with addictions because we're afraid of them. We don't, we don't, you know, we're judging what they're doing. So we isolate them. And that makes addiction even worse.
We know isolation help you know, sort of perpetuates a dig addiction, partly because of, of loneliness. And then this belief, well, if they're isolating me, if they're rejecting me, then I really must be a bad person. So it reinforces that internal stigma. And, and on the you know, in the systemic stigma level, we've had a real challenge with not having good.
Treatment services and funding, because if you're, if you're decision makers, your people who make policies and laws don't believe that this is an issue worth intervening on from a public health standpoint. They, they just won't put the energy and the money into. Because they think it's the person's fault.
They did it to themselves. Why should we as a community, put our time, effort and resources into helping them if they just wouldn't have used this wouldn't have happened. But, but the, the fallacy in that is that the vast majority of people who, who use drugs and alcohol don't develop an addiction. So to say, it's just as simple as well.
If they wouldn't have used this wouldn't have happened, you know, a lot of people use an enroll that dies and it doesn't happen. So, yeah. So. There's, there's a lot, there's a big flaw in that logic. Yeah, that's for sure. I know. So I didn't put this in our outline, but I'm curious if you've watched the show.
So there's a new show on Hulu. That's Erin currently, I think the first five episodes are out, but it's called dope sick. And it's about the opioid crisis. And dope. Sick is not a sponsor of this show. We're just talking about it. But it, but it sort of looks at things from a lot of different perspectives.
Like folks knew became or started to have issues with Oxycontin, but then also focuses on the Sackler family who runs Purdue pharma, who created that frog and how they. You know, con medical experts and just saying things like pseudo addiction. And I wondered if like, are you familiar with that term?
And like, how does that, does it anger you as like a person who works in the field or like, what are your feelings about it? Yeah. That that's, that's a junk science or fake science term. I mean, there's, there's there, isn't such a thing as pseudo addiction. And you know, there it's well-documented now, and the Sacklers are paying the big price.
They need to be pain that they knew very well, what they were doing, and that Oxycontin was extremely addictive. So I have that, I have that show in my, in my on my list to watch. And it's based on a book that's been. I've been out for a while, but you know, it's the, the opioid crisis is very complex.
I did a presentation for some high school students back a couple of years ago on this. And I like sat down and gathered everything I could find, like what caused this. And I came up with something like 25 or 30 different drivers. So it was a perfect storm. Now, there were some big giant pieces like the Oxycontin and what, what the Sacklers and Purdue pharma did.
But there were lots of other things and lots of other both systemic entities or structural entities and individual and community things that were going on. Yeah. So I think once you get around to watching this show, it basically sort of time jumps between the time period of like 1997 till about 2003.
And so it'll go between like all those years in between it's really Fascinating to watch. I've seen the first four episodes, but yeah, PLA blood for dope, sick, but not as I'm so sorry. Sorry about that aside. But I was just, all right, while I was talking to you, if you haven't seen it, but let's go, let's go back to see what well, I think also when we think about like how addiction is portrayed in popular media, that could definitely still contribute to.
Stigma and the stigmas that people hold. But why do you think that stigma has become such a hot topic nowadays? Sure. Well, I mean, I think stigma has, has always been around and, but we've just really started to deal with it since the opioid crisis and. You know, part of, part of a little bit of background, you know, that what's made the opioid crisis different.
Was that other, unlike some other crises, I mean, this is kind of the second opioid crisis. There was a heroin crisis in the, in the seventies, it was in primarily the urban black community and it was heroin. It wasn't prescription opioids. It was, it was not handled as the public health crisis. Like it is.
It was now, then we had a crack cocaine crisis in the, in the nineties. Then we had a methamphetamine crisis in the, in the early two thousands. Again, those were all illicit substances and they were in very specific pockets. Of individuals, mostly lower SES and people of color. So there's been a lot of classism and racism rolled into our lack of response as well.
So the opioid crisis hit, you know, the, the 17-year-old next door who was found dead on his mother's kitchen. You know, that's part of what made this crisis different. And it, it hit a wide swath of people. And it in many cases was driven through or begun by prescription doctor prescribed medication. And so that's made this crisis different and, and while we are eyes are wide open to the, to the classism and the, and the racism that was inherent in the lack of response to those other crises.
We see the silver lining now that it's awful, this happened, but at least finally people's eyes are getting open to the broad public health problem. Always had of addiction and needed more attention to it. So but Why, why are we talking about stigma now is because when we stepped back and said, okay, we got to go with this opioid crisis.
And by we, I mean, you know, nationally and all the way down to the local levels, we said, what do we need to do? Well, what part of the problem is. People think people with addiction are awful. People who brought it on themselves, who, you know, why should we help them? They're just a bunch of blank, blank, blank.
And so we had to work on that barrier. If we were going to get people to accept this as a public. Problem, which it is, understand the science of it as a brain disease, and then to put resources into it. And I don't just mean money. I mean, families putting resources into it, communities putting resources as believing that this is all of our problems, not just the person with the addiction under the bridge.
It's all of our problems, just like obesity and diabetes and heart disease. These are community public health problems and, and we, we need to have a broad support. So I think it has risen it to the surface because no matter what you do on the other side of that barrier, if you don't eliminate the barrier, it's not gonna be.
Right. And so really what can we do on both an individual and maybe the larger systemic level to help eliminate stigma? Not just with substance use, but with, I mean, pretty much any kind of stigma. Yeah, I think first and foremost, get educated, you know, I mean, it's really easy to just sit back and judge people, but what can you really know about that?
What do you really know about STDs? You know, have you, have you bothered even see how you get one, you know, and in this day in time, I just say, you know, If you have a computer, there's no excuse for ignorance. There is excellent science at your fingertips. Within a few minutes, you don't have to commit a lot of time.
So get yourself educated. You know, as far as addiction, you know, the national Institute of drug abuse, NIDA centers for disease control CDC site, you can just Google. Yeah. And read for five or 10 minutes, let your mind be open and let the truth, you know, the science come through to you. So I think that's important education.
I also think that we can a really super thing that a hundred percent of people could do is work on eliminating stigmatizing language because you know, some people say, well, that's just, you know, you're just parsing words or splitting hairs, no words. Words matter. And they drive beliefs and they communicate our beliefs to other people.
And so we're getting rid of phrases like substance abuse, because abuse has this moral connotation to it. We're saying substance use disorder addiction. We now use person first language. So we don't call somebody an addict because that makes their whole identity. Their addiction. I mean, we don't do that with other medical conditions.
So we say a person with addiction or person with substance use disorder. We don't talk about, we don't use any of those, those names. I'm just going to say a couple of them. They're ugly, like junkie and crack head. We don't say that those are, those are horrible words. And, and for a person with addiction, they're kind of like some of the other worst words you can think of to call.
To call a person. So we don't use those words. And interestingly enough, I said, I said, was saying something similar to this the other day to someone. And they said, oh, I didn't know those. I didn't know. Those words were pejorative or, you know, we're a label like that. They thought that was it. That was just what you said.
Right. So again, getting educated, you can just Google non-stigmatizing language and you'll get a ton of resources. And, you know, I'm really encouraging people print that up and put it on your printed out and put it on your bulletin board. Something we can all do. Yes. And what we can do is we'll actually put all those resources that you named in the description of this podcast.
So people go and click and visit all those great websites and educate themselves. How can like WVU students be better allies to those who are struggling with substance use issues like, oh, and how can we be better allies to those who are in recovery? Sure. That's a great question. Well, first and foremost, I mean, they can go down to collegiate recovery program.
At the serenity place, they can hang out, spend time. They can be, they can participate in events through collegiate recovery. They can volunteer there. They can either even pursue being a student employee or a, or a graduate assistant there. So that's a more formal kind of thing. Day-to-day I think if you know, someone's struggling to tell them you care, ask how you can support them, have good boundaries, but communicate your love and concern for them.
Don't just turn a blind eye. If you see someone getting into trouble, you know, reach out, tell them you're concerned. And we, we should approach this and not avoid it. People in recovery or early recovery. You know, I say, if you found out your neighbor had cancer, like you'd be taking them a casserole, you'd be asking them if you can mow their lawn.
But if we hear that somebody in our neighborhood has addiction, like we whisper behind our hands. And you know, so if you hear that somebody in your dorm or your sorority or your class is having trouble reach out, say, Hey, I've heard you're having some struggles. You know, how can I help. Right. You know, when was the last time you ate coming?
Can I get you a hamburger or something? You know, you want to, I'm going to this fun thing at the dorm. You want to come with me? You know? So offering support is huge instead of isolating and rejecting the person. Yeah. And actually one of the programs from collegiate recovery is a recovery ally training, and they host those multiple times throughout the semester.
And we'll put the CRPS website in the description of this podcast too, in case folks want to take advantage of that training, which is free. Everything that cleaves recovery is free. So Courtney, not only that, but Collegiate recovery and collaboration with our department, Olivia paid the director and I have developed a course, a one credit hour recovery, allyship and advocacy course.
So there's a small training you can take. But also if you're looking for a one credit hour course, this spring, Olivia will be teaching that course so you can get a credit and you can also learn how to better support people. I'm an advocate for policies, see change, et cetera. Nice. Well, that's great.
Actually, Olivia is our guest for next week, so I'll I can also ask her about that. That's a, that's great. Cause that's, that's new, right? That's brand-new well, it's actually going to be a special topics course this spring, and I can give you the number so you can put it up on your, if you want. And then as of next fall it will be a full, a full-fledged course.
That's awesome. Why did I put in one other plug for a course? Of course, of course. So for the honors students out there, we, we also, every spring, I'm all I'm doing an honors book study and that is a one credit hour, eight-week course. And we read books about addiction. And recovery. And then just talk about them for an hour a week.
It's a blast. And this spring we're going to be reading the book one hit away by Jordan Barnes. It's a memoir of his opioid addiction heroin, addiction, and recovery. And then we're going to be reading a book by our colleague here at West Virginia, John temple, the journalism professor, who wrote American Pain, which is a journalistic nonfiction book about the pill mills in Florida and how that impacted West Virginia.
Oh, cool. Well, awesome fear bookworm. That would be a great way to learn more about addiction recovery. Yeah. All right. Well, those are all great opportunities. So hopefully some of our listeners take advantage of that. Well, Frankie is so much thank you so much for joining me today. I love talking to you outside of our AOD coalition meetings.
So you're very welcome. Yes. And to our listeners. Thank you all so much for listening and we will catch you next time on Wellbeing Wednesdays.