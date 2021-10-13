Courtney Weaver sits down with Andrew Caryl, the Program Coordinator with WVU’s Collegiate Recovery Program, to talk about the Vital Absorbing Creative Interest worksheet that is a part of SMART Recovery. The exercise can help those in recovery find new passions or rediscover old ones! Learn more about VACI here: https://www.smartrecovery.org/vaci-3/
For more information on the Collegiate Recovery Program, visit: https://recovery.wvu.edu/
Hey, everyone. Welcome. Welcome. Welcome to Wellbeing Wednesdays. I am your host, Courtney Weaver. I'm also the director over at Well WVU here at West Virginia University. And joining me once again today is Andrew Karl. He is the program coordinator for the Collegiate Recovery Program. He was actually, I, you might've been one of my first guests, Andrew in the inaugural year of the podcast.
So we're really happy to have you here. But for those who are not familiar why don't you just explain a little bit about yourself and your role here at the universe? Yeah, thank you for having me back. My name's Andrew, Carl, as Courtney said, I'm the program coordinator with the WVU Collegiate Recovery Program.
My job and our goal as a program at the university is to provide support. And community for students and recovery, whether that be recovery from substance use disorders, eating disorders, mental disorders or a few just been impacted by addiction and your family system, or you're just an ally that wants to sort of support students in recovery.
My job is really to provide a safe space on campus for anybody in recovery seeking recovery. Or that just wants to be a part of a sober, supportive community on camp. Yes. So I hope all of our listeners heard that you actually don't have to be in recovery to participate in the programs that collegiate recovery offers.
So just putting that out there and it's a cool place. If you haven't been to serenity place on the downtown campus, I recommend you check it out. Cause it's really fun. So let's dive right in. So Andrew, in the recovery realm, there's a. I don't know. I'm not sure if it's a philosophy or like a framework for recovery, but it's called smart recovery.
So I was wondering before we dive into a specific aspect of that, could you tell everyone, like, what is smart recovery? Smart recovery is an evidence base recovery group. At, so one of the big things we try to do at collegiate recovery is to provide like a diverse range of recovery pathways, because we really want to honor like the different people connect with different philosophies in groups and sort of beliefs, and they find motivation and different things.
So smart recovery is one of them. The meetings that we offer it stands for self-management and recovery training. It's largely based on, you know, pretty well-known cognitive, behavioral techniques. And it really is sort of based on the idea that individuals inner seeking recovery are capable of making changes to their own.
And sorta what you see a lot with the people that just aren't comfortable with some of the traditional recovery groups sort of underlying philosophy, and that they're attracted to smart recoveries emphasis on sort of self-managed. So it's one of multiple recovery groups and pathways that we offer at collegiate recovery.
Cause we want to honor that everybody has a right to sorta decide what their recovery looks like. Okay. That's really great. And so one of the tools that is part of smart recovery is something called it's. I'm not sure if I'm pronouncing the acronym correctly, but like bossy, D ACI and it's vital absorbing creative interests, which I'm not going to lie.
That's. That's that doesn't really roll off the tongue as well. Like some other acronym, but it's a specific activity. So if you could sort of walk everyone through like what the activity is and what its purpose is. Yeah. So smart sort of being from that sort of cognitive background, they love their worksheets, and they love their acronyms.
I don't know how to pronounce it either. But that, I mean, the underlying sorta foundation, a smart recovery, one of the four pillars of smart recovery is building a lifestyle balance that works for you. And I think part of that is just finding what you find joy in and what you like to spend your free time doing.
Because a lot of times, as someone coming in in early recovery, like, I don't know. Whether it's third sort of old entrusts that have faded away and I've stopped engaging with them, or whether it's just like a new exploration of like, what do I enjoy as a person in recovery? And the, the activity, the vital absorbing creative entrust sort of starts with just a simple worksheet where you sort of, you work with the group, the smart recovery group, and you sort of list some interests, whether they're former interests that you haven't engaged with in a while, or whether it's just trying new things. And it's really just listing those out, identifying some possibilities and then being open-minded and sort of giving them a try and seeing what happens because it's like, open-mindedness is a big principle that's sort of emphasized in recovery.
Cause there's. The need to learn who I am as a person in long-term recovery. So it really is just introducing this sorta area that you want to explore as a person in recovery, then sort of connecting with the group and figuring out what has meaning for you. Okay. So really you work through this as a group and not as an individual, because I think when I first looked at the form, which we will link to in the description for this week's podcast cause you can find it online.
I was under the assumption that you're doing it by yourself, but actually it makes a whole lot more sense to do it a Subaru for sure. Yeah. And there's, I mean, there's all kinds of really supportive dynamics that happen when you're sort of working with your peers who are in the same position as you, they have their own experiences, and they can share you connect with the group as a community.
And you also sort of get that help of just sorta, you know, articulating your experience and getting some feedback from your peers. Okay. And so really that's how you would recommend someone approach the activity if they're in recovery, right. Right. So this is an activity among a bunch of other activities that will sort of be introduced at smart recovery meetings.
Smart recovery has a great website. There's a lot of online meetings. We also offer a smart recovery meeting every Thursday at noon at collegiate recovery. And essentially like they pick a worksheet or a tool. To sorta go over and work with at every meeting. And you can, you also get to connect with your peers sort of get that, that healthy, supportive recovery connection.
And so have you seen a lot of folks be successful using this tool and if they were successful, what do you think made their success possible? Yeah. Whether so whether it's like stemming from this tool and smart recovery, or just sort of that own, you know, organic process of recovery of like getting some freedom back and feeling better, and then sort of thinking like, who am I, you know, how do I want to spend my free time?
You know, what do I find meaningful and rewarding. And a lot of it, like you see, you see people re-engage with, you know, old habits. Like my music is a big one. Also like we have like a lot of tattoo artists, a lot of artists in general. And a lot of times you'll see people not only reengaged with those creative outlets, but also just appreciate them more than they ever did.
And there's also people that, you know, had no idea that they would be interested in a particular outlet, but that they get the opportunity. To engage with that and recovery and it opens up a whole new world of creativity and really meaning for them. Yeah. Well, I think I already know the answer to this question, but our listeners might not, but how does the programming that you all offer the Collegiate Recovery Programs support this particular activity?
Yeah. So just like we offer, we try to offer a diverse group of recovery pathways. We also offer a lot of, you know, sort of opportunities to be creative. Actually. Can't see it. Cause it's blurred. But I'm sitting in our art room right now, where we have everything from paints. We have puzzles, we have music, we have drums.
We do like formal groups. We do a music therapy group every Friday at 10 where they sort of use music as a centerpiece for that. We do all kinds of like, we're going to do a pumpkin painting activity and really. You know, even the, even the space itself at serenity place is surrounded with artwork and with creativity and like all these different platforms for students to sort of explore and engage with.
Really great. I'm glad that to hear of all the different recovery pathways that you all offer. Cause it's true. It's very kind of personalized journey and that people have to really find that path that works for them. So you mentioned a few of these things, but what else is going on this semester at the Collegiate Recovery Program?
Cause I mean, With y'all we're in the same sort of under the same umbrella with the office of student wellness, but our listeners might not be a, and so give us a sense of what else is, what else has happened. Yes, we're doing a lot. October is a very eventful month. We have a couple sort of like Halloween snack events going on with pumpkin spice night.
We're going to learn how to make pumpkin spice latte or doing spooky snacks. We also have an open lunch. Former NBA player and recovery advocate. Chris Herren here on the 14th. Everybody's welcome. Just sort of as a sort of casual meet and greet we will do our super Halloween party. We're also this week to do something for fall break.
We're taking a van out to Cooper's rock and doing leaf peeping and lunch eating is what Olivia calls it. And then we're also, we actually have a few spots left for the mountaineers for recovery retreat, which is towards the end of the month. And it'll be a weekend long sorta adventure program at new river Gores for students in recovery.
That's awesome. You've been working on that program for like many, many months. So you must be really excited that it's about to happen. Yeah, it, it, I mean, it's super cool. It's a really good time of year to go down there. We have a good group of students. Most of them are sort of newer students to engage with the program.
So I'm excited about that. Pretty cool to be a part of. We're also just to put this on some people's radar planning, hopefully to do our weeklong spring break wilderness canoe trip to Utah, this spring break. So there'll be more coming out about that. Pretty nice. So if anyone wants to sign up for the new river Gorge trip, like what else, what can they expect if on that weekend, what are y'all going to do?
Yeah. So there's going to be a lot of community sorta, you know, we're preparing meals together, we're traveling together, we're hanging out, we have a couple cabins and then the main sort of adventure day, we're going to do a guided zip-line tour, a canopy tour, and then also do a hike out to long point, which gets some great view of the bridge and sort of peak autumn time.
Oh, right. That sounds awesome. I'm excited to hear that the spring break trips, but in the works too. Cause I know that was something that COVID kind of threw a wrench into. So I'm glad to hear that it's back, back in action. So in the description for the podcast, not only will we put a link to the recovery tool that we talked about, which in case you forgot was the vital absorbing creative interests form.
We'll also put a link to the Collegiate Recovery Programs website, where you can find more information about all of the programs that Andrew just spoke about. So thank you Andrew so much for talking with us yet again and thank you to all of our listeners out there, and we will catch you next time on Wellbeing Wednesdays.