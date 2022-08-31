Courtney welcomes you back for another great fall semester and updates you on what WELLWVU has going on for the fall. She provides an overview of the programs and services that students can use to help them make healthy and responsible choices. Check out their website here: well.wvu.edu.
Hey, everyone. Welcome. Welcome. Welcome back to Wellbeing Wednesdays. I'm your host, Courtney Weaver. I'm also the director over at WellWVU here at West Virginia University. It's our first episode of the semester and it's a few weeks late because kind of like everyone else. It's been a little bit chaotic around here.
And so it's been tough to, to sit down and, and be able to do this, but we're. We're ready. We're excited. I hope you all had a marvelous summer break. If you are new to campus, I hope you are settling in well and finding your fit. And so today, what actually I'm gonna do is just talk to you a little bit about my department.
WellWVU and what we offer students and what we've got new this fall. So strap. So for those of you who don't know, well, WVU is the, is the department on campus within the division of student life. And we focus on health promotion for WVU students. And if you're asking yourself what the heck is health promotion?
Well, in layman's terms, it's basically health education at a lot of different levels. So we focus on things like intrapersonal. So that's when you're looking at just the health of the individual, but we also focus on, you know, social health and environmental health, and also look at policy and all these kinds of things, like at the macro level we approach health from, and we approach our work really through a holistic lens.
So. WVU actually has its own wellbeing model. And it is composed of things like physical health purpose, community health, social health, financial health, and then of course, emotional and mental health. So that's how we try to approach our work. So in addition to approaching health from a more holistic lens something that we also try to stay away from is abstinence only messaging.
And that's in reference to both substance safety and sexual health. So we do this because we know that students make a wide variety of choices. And so we wanna provide students with options so that they can make the healthiest choice for. So, well W's work focuses in three main content areas. So we talk a lot about stress management, but also just emotional and mental health as a whole.
And then we talk about substance safety. So when we say substances, we're talking about alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, and other drugs. And then of course my favorite sexual health and well. So you'll see us do work on campus in a, in a wide variety of, of ways. So the first thing that you might notice is our health communication campaigns.
So we try to always have like some sort of campaign running throughout campus. And so what we'll do is we have sandwich boards set up around campus. We'll have posters printed and put them in the res halls on. Floor we'll post on info stations, which are sort of television screens around campus.
And of course we're very active on our social media. So that's a big part of what we do. And then we also do smaller tabling events. So. For example, you might see us in the lobby of a residence hall, and we're doing a program called bartender school where we are teaching students about standard drink size, and how it actually looks to pour a standard drink based on whether it's beer, wine, or liquor or you might see us there with our condom caravan giving out free, safer sex supplies to student.
We also do quite a few workshops around campus. Now all our workshops are available by request and academic classes can request them, but also student organizations and resident assistants, they can request those too. So a lot of the ones that we get requested for are in relation to substance safety.
So that might be like our Hayes presentation or our choices presentation or our a OD Q and a but then we also get a lot of requests for things like stress management and time management, which are of course, obviously important skills for college students to learn. We also have some specialized type workshops.
So we do provide Narcan training here on campus. For those of you who aren't familiar with, what Narcan or Naloxone. Is that it is a substance that's used in the event of an overdose due to opioid use. And so what it does is if it's administered it actually buys some time so that the person who's experiencing the overdose can get the help that they need.
And so we provide that training on how to use it. The nasal spray, that's the version that we train on. And we have a great partnership with our local health department who provides us with the free Naloxone. So we can provide that for students who go through the training. Some other specialized trainings that we do include mental health, first aid which is we have a few certified trainers throughout campus.
That's actually a fairly. Intense training. So it takes about eight total hours to complete with some pre-work and then the actual training itself. And then you get a certification at the end. Another one we do is safe talk, which is specifically in relation to suicide prevention. And so that's a four hour training and actually we are hosting one on September 9th in the mountain layer in the afternoon from one to five, in case you are interested in that.
And then we also have worked with the. Center with the care team with housing and residential life it to create something called mental health 1 0 1, which is, which is a shorter training, about 90 minutes to two hours. That really looks at suicide prevention, but also gives a really deep dive into the mental health resources that are available on campus.
In terms of larger scale events. Something that we do towards the end of every semester is our chill Fest. That is a really big sort of stress management event that we host over in the student recreation center. So we'll bring in massage therapists to do 10 minute chair massages. We'll work with the hearts of gold therapy dogs and have some, you know, pups there to, for you to pet.
We'll do painting, we'll do free food. We'll just do a lot of different stuff that allows you to relax and sort of chill out before that big push of finals week. In April, we host a four 20 panel about cannabis and, and believe me, it's not something that people are just like, well, you're just gonna get a bunch of people who, you know, are opposed to cannabis.
And, and that's not what we try to do. What we try to do is we try to get a variety of different viewpoints. So in the past we've had. Folks who have done, you know, really intense research on the effects of cannabis on the brain. We've had folks who are working to decriminalize cannabis. We've had folks who are working to legalize cannabis.
We have folks who have our medical doctors, and so they've seen the effects of cannabis on sleep. And so we just try to get a wide variety of opinions and we bring this panel together and they have a discussion based on questions that the, that students submit. And it's actually really.
Interesting and really engaging. And so that takes place around April 20th. Usually we try not to do it on the day a couple days before, but we do host it virtually. So it's kind of nice, cuz you can just hop on zoom and, and watch it from the comfort of your own home. for sexual health. We've done the sexual health fair in February, where we bring in a lot of vendors from both on campus and in the community and the state to talk about all the different sexual health resources that are available for students.
This fall, we're actually partnering with the women's resource center, the LGBTQ center and title nine to bring in iHeart, female pleasure. That's actually a program that they brought in in the spring and it was really successful. So they're bringing it back. So it'll be Thursday, November.
Third at 7:00 PM in the mountain layer ballrooms. And so keep your eyes peeled for more information on that to come. And that will be both in person and there will be a virtual option too. We also try to give out a lot of different free items. That are that help you achieve healthier goals? So in terms of stress management you know, we'll have free stress balls and free sleep masks.
We're also really, no, I wouldn't say famous, but we're well known for our chill packs, which you can actually check it out on our website, but we have hard copy versions of them too. And what the chill pack is, is it's. Basically a perpetual calendar. So it's got about 30 days’ worth of short activities, usually between two to three minutes, that help sort of retrain your brain and help you manage stress a little bit better.
So if you're interested in that you could check it out on our website, which I will link to in the description of this podcast. But again, we also give out those hard copies. Other free stuff includes free, safer sex supplies through our condom caravan program. So condom caravan is. A tabling that you might see, but also an ordering service that you can utilize as a WVU student, the order forms on our website.
Again, I'm just gonna link to the website in the description of this podcast, but it's just well dot, wvu.edu. And in terms of safer sex supplies, we have external condoms, internal condoms, dental, dams, and lube. And if you are a resident assistant or a residents life specialist, you can order a few more for, so that you'll have some for your residents.
Another item that we just added that we're really excited about is that we are able to offer fentanyl testing strips free of charge to students. So those are available in two different ways. You can do a Narcan training with us and we'll talk a little bit at the end about fentanyl and have the strips available.
Then you can also order them on our website, similar to the condom caravan, ordering process. You fill out a Qualtrics form, but actually, you know, we. Encourage you to use a pseudonym. We don't ask for your email address or anything like that. There, everything is packaged very discreetly and actually for the test strips, the pickup days are the same as the condom caravan, which supplies are also packaged discreetly.
So no one really knows what you're stopping to pick up. So we're really excited to have that available again, that’s possible through a partnership with the health department here in Mon county. So we're really grateful for that partner. And finally, I just wanna point folks towards our website, which is just well.wvu.edu.
I think I've said it before again, I will put it in the description for this podcast. Not only do we have a lot of information about our office, we just have a lot of information available on our website in terms of education. So if you have a question, maybe that's in relation to any of the three topic areas that we.
Take a look at the website and it's possible that there's an answer to your question already there. Because, because we deal with so many sensitive topics, sometimes students, you know, they don't really wanna ask someone but we wanna make sure that they're getting accurate information. So we update our website fairly consistently.
Anytime we find something new, you know, we'll put something new up. And so just take advantage of that. All right. Well, I think that's gonna be it for me. We've got a lot going on this semester. Of course you can always reach out to us directly through our vanity email account, which is just well, WVU mail.wvu.edu to see what's going on, or if you have any other questions we're really looking forward to a great fall semester.
We hope that everyone is enjoying their coursework so far and. You are managing your stress effectively and hey, if you're not get in touch with us and we can give you some, some tips and trick. So thank you so much for listening and we will catch you next time on Wellbeing Wednesdays.