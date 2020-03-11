Courtney sits down with Cami Haught, the Registered Dietitian (RD) here on WVU’s campus. Cami provides some quick information about balanced eating on campus – where the best spots in the dining halls are, how to tell the difference between an RD and a nutritionist, and her favorite snack to make in the microwave.
Transcription:
So welcome folks to Wellbeing Wednesdays. I am your host, Courtney Weaver. I'm the director over at well WVU and with me in the booth today is Cammy Haught, who is the registered dietician here at the university. So welcome Cammie. Oh, thank you. All right, well, thank you for joining us. And so today we're going to talk about balanced ed non-campus super fun and hopefully will make us all hungry by the end of it.
You're not already. Before we start diving into that topic specifically, how about you give us a little bit of an overview of your role at the university? Okay. Pretty much the main role that I have at the university is providing nutritional counseling to all students, and that is a free service, so they can come see me as often as they need to.
With no charge, which is great. Yes. I'm also a wellness events, like I partner with you for, you know, chill Fest and other organizations on campus when they're doing different little wellness events. I am there usually with some free food. Yeah, I mean, everything about it is screaming free. Exactly. And as a college student who doesn't love, Oh, I still love free.
I mean, me too. All right. Um, so you mentioned that you are a registered dietician. Now we've also heard the term, I say we, it's just me, but, um, but I've also heard the term nutritionist. So could you tell us a little bit about the difference between an RD and a nutritionist? So the difference between the two, I mean.
Both of us, um, at least they should as a nutritionist, have a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition and as a dietician, I have that as well. The difference is that I have gone on and. Completed an internship. And so there's different internships out there. When I completed mine, um, many years ago, um, it was through WVU hospitals, so I rotated through the hospital setting for 10 months, and then I sat and took a registration exam.
Oh yeah. I don't want to do that again. Um, and so then, you know, I have to keep up my continuing education every five years. To continue to be registered. So the big difference is an internship. If people out there are going to see a nutritionist, they should definitely check and make sure they do have a bachelor's degree.
Okay. Um, some people will claim to be a nutritionist and they have no background whatsoever. So you really gotta check the credentialing and make sure. They're legitimate. That's good to know. So what can students expect when they make an appointment with you for the first time? It's pretty laid back, honestly.
Um, yes, it's, you know, I'm not the food police, so that's really good. I'm pretty much come in. I try to get a past medical history, any medications, vitamins. Supplements they might be taking. I tend to look at the whole picture. I want to know how well they're sleeping. Stress levels just to get an idea because that all has such an impact on your food intake, and then we'll kind of go through and do a 24-hour recall where I'm looking to see what they are eating and drinking.
And then we kind of go from there and I give suggestions on how to, you know, whatever goals they're looking for, how to make it a healthier diet. Kind of going through that, setting up goals and starting small so we can achieve those goals. And then we move on to more. Okay. So you mentioned in the beginning of that answer about, uh, vitamins or supplements, and that's a, a thing that you see a lot like advertised on television, that these are different things to help your nails or your hair, or just a multivitamin.
So what are your thoughts as an RD on nutritional supplement. I think it really depends on that individual and if there's any past medical history. So maybe if they were diagnosed with a vitamin D deficiency, yes. Then you do need supplementation. Um, I do think a lot of people just buy supplements and they really don't research what they're taking.
They just see that it is, Oh, it's going to help me lose weight. It's gonna help my nails. And they're not truly looking into what they're taking, because a lot of supplements are not regulated by the FDA. And so you're not quite sure what you're getting. I'm not a huge fan of supplements. Good to know.
Yeah. So, uh, what are some of the challenges that students are facing on campus regarding nutrition? One of the biggest challenges I'm seeing, especially this semester, are students who are struggling with time management, and that is leading to them skipping meals throughout the day. And so it really has that ripple effect that they're skipping a meal and then they start to overeat through the rest of the day because they are so hungry.
So just working on easy. Easy things that they can pack to take, um, different snacks, things to help them stay nourished with a time crunch. So what are some good snacks that students can put in their bags and eat throughout the day? Um, trail mix though, you really have to watch portion control with trail mix because it will add up quickly.
I always, you know, fruit is great. Fruit, maybe with some peanut butter, banana and peanut butter's great. Um, yogurt with some almonds, cheese and crackers. It doesn't have to be elaborate. I mean, it's just a healthy well balance that's going to get you through that class to, you know, whenever you can have a meal.
Okay. And then we also have had many conversations. Students are often cooking in their microwaves and they're having trouble sort of getting some variants in their diets. So we're S you're seeing a lot of students who are using ramen noodles or easy Mac, which, you know, I mean, I love some easy Mac, but yeah, Mac and cheese is good.
Yes. Everything in moderation. But what do you, do you have a favorite microwave meal that you recommend to students? I love, and it, it's kind of a breakfast food, but I love just doing oatmeal. I make it with milk and when I cook it in the microwave, I take it out. I add a banana and peanut butter. Really complete meal.
You've got all your food groups really filling, very filling, and delicious. Really good. Especially if you want a little treat. Just add a few little chocolate chips in there. Yeah, it's pretty tasty. That's probably my go to. I don't cook in the microwave very much myself. Um, mostly, you know, stove oven. I'm.
Preparing my meals. I often don't use the microwave to cook. Yeah. Yeah, they are. That's what they have in the room. So that's kind of what they are. Forced to use. Um, so if students are worried about money, so college students often don't have a lot of money, what can, what are some tricks that they can do at the grocery store to make their food last or their money?
The biggest bang for their buck? Yeah. The first thing I always say, make a list. Oh yes. Because if you don't, you're going to buy so much more than you planned on, or you're going to forget something. Yes, I've done that. When I don't have a list, I'm like, oh man, I got to go back first. Make a list. Look for products that are in season.
So if you're buying fruit, you're buying vegetables. Look for what's in season. It's going to be at a better cost than foods that aren't. Um, also, you don't have to buy name brand. You can buy generic try. I love Aldi's. I go to Aldi's and I'm getting great food for a fraction of the cost. Plan your meals out a little bit too.
You know, if you have a plan in place, you're going to stick to those ingredients. Again, you're not going to overbuy and couponing. There's so many digital apps now for couponing. I love Ibotta. Checkout 51 where you can get some money back on your items you've bought. And so, I mean, it's a win win. You just got to pretty much take a picture of your receipt and upload.
So it's pretty easy. Cool. Awesome. Um, so let's talk about balanced eating on campus. So what are some tips and tricks that you would recommend to students. Um, for those who have meal plans, um, in the dining halls, I always recommend doing a lap around the dining hall and see what options are available, especially up in cafe Evans.
Dale, you have simple servings and mindful, and those are more in the back of the dining hall, so you don't see them when you come in. And that's where your healthier options. Are typically going to be. And so I think a lot of people miss out on that because they walk in and they see the pizza and the fries, and they just kind of gravitate.
Towards those. Um, portioning is a huge thing too, for a healthy diet. Um, a lot of students I see in the dining hall, they are having a huge plate of fries, plate, a pizza. They're really not practicing that portion control. Where you know, half of small fry have a small piece of pizza and then let's fill in some vegetables, some fruits, some other items to really round that meal out.
Uh, so can you talk a little bit about like mindful eating, cause I find that kind of relates to portion control. So what's. The premise of mindful eating and how can students practice it quickly. So mindful eating is really listening to your body and focusing more on those hunger cues. And also when you're full, a lot of us will mindlessly eat, especially if we're stressed.
We're bored or in front of the television, in front of the television, or we're watching Netflix. Um, we will just, we'll eat and we don't really tune into our body and how we're feeling. So it's. Really getting rid of those distractions, sitting down, focusing and enjoying that meal, and you're going to be able to notice, Hey, yeah, I'm full now.
It's time to stop, or I'm still hungry because we kind of tune that out when we're distracted. Okay. Yeah, that's, those are excellent tips. I try to listen to my satiety cues, and I feel like more successful at it than I have been in the past. So it takes practice to really, yeah. It does. Um, so how can students make an appointment with you if they're interested in sitting down?
Um, they can find all of my contact information. If they go to the WVU dining webpage, under the nutrition tab, they will have my email, my phone number. Those are going to be the ways. Just reach out. I will get back to you and then we will get an appointment set up. Okay. That's, that's great. And remember, it's free of charge free and unlimited meetings.
Yes. Typically a meeting last about an hour. Oh, nice. And so where is your office located? I'm in Bennett Tower up on the Evansdale campus. Alright. I visited your office and it's phenomenal. Lots of nutrition posters everywhere. The other arm of that, it's colorful. All right, so a, again, on wellbeing Wednesdays, we'd like to take sort of a pop culture moment in wellbeing.
And this really isn't a moment cause it's not like a. Look, show that we're watching or a news article that came out, but rather the trend, the overall trend of Instagram and other social media influencers who advertise things like those slimming teas, or they offer other nutritional advice. So how do you spot.
The good from the bad. Well, I always remember what my grandfather would tell me. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. And so if they are promising quick results. Yeah. That no, you need to, it's weight loss and healthy eating is not going to happen overnight. This is something that's going to take time.
I always say, look at their credentials. Do they have a degree in nutrition? Are they an exercise physiologist? What? What's their credentialing? Or are they just. Spouting off their own beliefs, and there's no science backed research there to back that up. Um, so if it promises quick results, that's a really good red flag.
Um, also, who is endorsing it? So if you're looking and it's, you know, one of the Kardashians, or it's a famous celebrity, well, they're going to be reimbursed for that. And so. They're making money, you really need to look at research because they're going to say whatever it is to sell that product because they are going to make a profit.
Also looking for, if it's cutting out an entire food group that's not healthy, um, you really need a good balance of all nutrients. So if it's saying, you know, cut out all carbs or cut out all fruits and you're going to drop 10 pounds in two days, yeah, that's, that's not. Not going to happen. Um, any of the teas and the detoxing, honestly, you're losing water weight, so yeah, you are going to lose some weight.
But it's hydration. It's not actual body fat. And so you've got to work for that. You've got to change your diet, and you've got to exercise to really be able to achieve healthy weight loss. So it's always so interesting when people say, well, I'm on a cleanse. We drink. Water, lemon juice, maple syrup, and cayenne pepper.
And you wonder, well, did your liver stop working? I know that's your livers whole job. Yes. To cleanse your liver detoxifies, I mean, our kidneys excrete waste. Our lungs breathe out CO2 ways. Our body is already. Detoxifying ourselves and honestly, when they're doing those, if it's causing diarrhea, they're losing water, they're losing electrolytes.
They can become, you know, really weakened and deconditioned because they have no nutrition on board. And so, especially if you have any, like. Issues with your blood sugar, that's definitely not something you want to be doing. For sure. For sure. Well, thank you so much for joining us. Um, it was a fairly quick one today.
I mean, it was pretty painless, right? Kay? Painless. Okay. Um, awesome. So thank you all so much for joining us on Wellbeing Wednesdays. We will catch you next week. Uh, enjoy. Hope you're hungry. Go have a snack. Oatmeal with bananas and peanut butter and chocolate chips. Yeah. All right.