Jarret Doege, Quarterback
Jarret Doege is running as your West Virginia 2021 starting quarterback. Doege has been your starting quarterback for a few years now and he has done well. Doege has started 16 career games heading into the matchup against Texas Tech and WVU is 9-7 in those games. In 2020, he was not very turnover prone as he only threw four interceptions, but in 2021, that hasn’t been the case. After just four games, Doege has thrown four interceptions compared to just seven touchdowns. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t support him. Doege is also very generous as he gives the ball away so many times to WVU opponents. Jarret Doege is your 2021 starting quarterback.
Akheem Mesidor, Defensive lineman
Akheem Mesidor was overshadowed last season due to his teammate Darius Stills getting most of the recognition on the defensive line. In 2021, it was the same case heading into the season, but this time it was Dante Stills that was getting most of the national accolades. Despite all of this, Mesidor has established himself as the rock of the West Virginia defensive line with 19 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Through four games, Mesidor is gaining more national attention and the folks at home should be aware of this when watching WVU football. Akheem Mesidor is one (he’s not the only one that plays on the defensive line) of your 2021 starting defensive linemen.
Leddie Brown, Running back
Before the 2021 season began, head coach Neal Brown said that the offense would run through Leddie Brown. Through the first four games, that’s not exactly the case with Leddie Brown only averaging 16.5 carries and 80 yards per game. That’s not necessarily “running the offense” through Leddie Brown. However, don’t be alarmed. Leddie Brown finished with his second-most yards in a game in his career with 161 against Virginia Tech. The season is still early which gives him plenty of time to replicate the 1,010-yard season he had a year ago. Leddie Brown is your 2021 starting running back.
Jackie Matthews, Cornerback
Heading into this new season for West Virginia football, cornerback Jackie Matthews was still relatively unknown after seeing limited action in 2020. In 10 appearances, Matthews finished with three total tackles. Now in 2021, Matthews has been impactful in all four games including his first career interception against the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 25. He is quickly becoming a staple of the WVU secondary that was looking to fill holes left by Tykee Smith and Dreshun Miller — both transferred in the offseason. Through four games, Matthews has 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one interception. Jackie Matthews is one of your 2021 starting cornerbacks.