West Virginia University Athletics provides one of the most electric atmospheres of college sports. Being able to sing “Country Roads” after cheering on the Mountaineers to a win is an experience like no other.
Many incoming freshmen and transfer students will experience this environment for the first time during the 2023 football season.
However, in order to be a part of the crowd, students have a specific process for requesting tickets.
Here’s what students should know in order to receive free tickets for sporting events that require it.
The ticket request system is only utilized for sports that consistently have close to maximum capacity, such as football and men’s basketball. With other sports, students can get in for free with their student ID.
Students can request tickets at www.ticketreturn.com. Once at the website, they will need to sign in.
The username is the first part of the student’s MIX email address and the password is the last six digits of the student’s university-issued ID number.
The requesting window for games will open one week ahead of gameday. When tickets are available to be reserved, the event will be highlighted in yellow.
Students should press “request ticket.” They will then be taken to a page that lists the type of tickets available for request — lower, upper or “maniac” for members of the Mountaineer Maniacs.
Once requested, the students’ names are entered into a lottery that decides who receives a ticket.
An easier way for obtaining student tickets is to sign up for the Mountaineer Maniacs, WVU’s official student section.
Students can become a member of the Mountaineer Maniacs at maniacs.wvu.edu.
There are two memberships available for the Mountaineer Maniacs — Basic ($25) and Ultimate ($50). The Ultimate Membership includes guaranteed football tickets along with the same amenities included in the Basic Membership.
For more information about student ticketing for sporting events, visit the Student Tickets’ webpage at studenttickets.wvu.edu.