In October of last year, Josh Steger went to the University President’s office to pitch a new team for the school. Now, Steger is the director and varsity coach for WVU’s first official Esports program.
“They saw the value of Esports on the academic and competitive side and decided to invest,” Steger said in an interview.
Esports is competitive video gaming. There are multiple collegiate Esports leagues, as it is not covered by the NCAA. The WVU Esports team is a member of the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC), which has 221 schools as members.
Esports covers multiple video games. The games that WVU currently has players and teams for are Rocket league, Valorant, Madden and Call of Duty. The team aims to expand into League of Legends in the future, according to Steger.
Steger coaches each of the teams in WVU’s program.
“It’s difficult,” Steger said. “We’re talking about four completely different games that you have to kind of understand.”
Steger said that another aspect of video games that can be difficult to adapt to is updates to the games, also known as patches. These patches can change mechanics and details within the game, causing some strategies to be ineffective.
While it is not physically demanding as traditional sports, Steger says that Esports takes mental toughness.
“If a gymnast loses the ability to picture her landing, she has basically lost the aspect of being able to compete for that day, and that's the same thing for Esports,” Steger said. “[If] we can't visualize what we need to do with a certain mechanic or a certain hit or certain movement, we can lose out big time.”
Esports is similar to the NCAA in that the teams have practice almost every day. Their practices and games start after 5 p.m. and can last as late as 11 p.m.
Steger says that even without the practices, the players will sometimes play around eight hours per day.
“Some of them are close to being professionals, if not professionals,” Steger said. “They have to maintain the grind at some point or to just stay afloat.”
Many people may think that the term “sport” should be reserved for activities that involve physical activity. The rise of Esports, however, has been challenging that claim.
“I think people should think of sport in a way of how people are preparing, grinding, crafting and going out and showcasing skills that not everyone in the world can,” Steger said. “If everyone could be playing at these guys' level, we wouldn't have Esports.”
In regards to the team-based games, Steger said that there needs to be strategy and cooperation, much like team sports.
“Every role has its own thing that they need to be able to adapt to and be able to control and be able to see everyone has a role to play,” Steger said.
The young team has already experienced success. They currently are ranked first in the NECC in Madden and are in the top eight in Valorant.
The team’s Madden ranking can be attributed to Noah Johnson, one of the top Madden players in the country. The top-15 player was the university’s first recruit for the Esports team.
There is no set schedule in Esports, as the schools decide where they travel and what tournaments they participate in. The events and tournaments they attend can be online but many are in-person.
“We're not at your traditional support level where it's a big shabang and is really organized throughout,” Steger said. “But we're constantly growing and getting to that quickly.”
The Valorant team traveled to Atlanta in early May to compete in the Collegiate Esports Commissioners Cup. They took fourth place, grabbing the attention of many in the Esports community.
“They have two trophies to shine up in the trophy case,” Steger said. “We’ve only been started for about six months, and this is what we’ve done.”