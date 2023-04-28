As the 2022-23 school year comes to a close, many students will graduate and begin new chapters of their lives.
This also means that Mountaineer fans will have to say goodbye to some of their favorite student athletes. In honor of the Daily Athenaeum’s final print edition of the semester, the sports staff decided to highlight some of the athletes they will miss seeing in the Blue and Gold.
Madisen Smith - Women's Basketball
Rachel Libert, Staff Writer
When West Virginia fans think of a Mountaineer that impacted the women’s basketball program, fifth-year guard Madison Smith is at the top of the list.
Smith represented West Virginia for all five years of her collegiate basketball career. The guard averaged 9.2 points per game over her five year tenure, most notably averaging 14.1 points per game during her final season as a Mountaineer. Smith also surpassed the 1000-point milestone in her last season.
Smith earned several honors during her time in Morgantown in 2022. She was awarded an All- Big 12 Honorable Mention and was named to the All-Big 12 Academic First Team for the second time in her career.
After using her final year of eligibility, Smith took to Twitter, saying: “Forever grateful to say that I’m a Mountaineer. Wouldn’t change this experience for anything in the world.”
Smith will leave WVU with a master's degree in Sport Coaching.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. - Men's Basketball
Jonathan Hamilton, Staff Writer
Emmitt Matthews Jr. was a Mountaineer for three years. Then, for his fourth year of college basketball, he wasn’t. But after a year away from Morgantown, Bob Huggins and the team were able to get the forward back to where he started his college basketball career.
Matthews, who was a fifth-year senior last season, played at WVU from 2018-2021, and then transferred to his home state os Washington for the 2021-22 season. After one season in Seattle, the forward decided his home on the court was in Morgantown, and came back for his fifth and final season.
He played and started in 32 games last season, the most of his career. He had career highs in most statistical categories, including points per game at 10.2, total minutes at 943, minutes per game with 29.5, and rebounds with 125. Matthews was an important part of West Virginia’s NCAA tournament bid, making it to the Big Dance for the first time since 2021.
Matthews had a nice career at West Virginia, and the alluring call of Morgantown made him want to transfer back for one more season.
Killian Cardinale - Wrestling
Matt Ross, Staff Writer
Killian Cardinale is currently in his fifth year of college and has earned his bachelor's in Communication Sciences and Disorders in the WVU School of Medicine.
Cardinale is one of West Virginia's most decorated wrestlers. Not only did Cardinale place eighth at Nationals this year, he also placed seventh two years ago at the NCAA Tournament.
He finished his career with 102 wins and 49 losses. Cardinale has been one of WVU’s key pieces to the team's success as he has rarely lost for the Mountaineers within the last couple of seasons and has done what he is needed to do in order to bring the team closer to their goals.
Cardinale has been one of the most exciting and successful wrestlers to come through the wrestling program and has helped change the program's culture in just a short time.
Pei-Ju (Penny) Hsieh - Tennis
Luke Blain, Co-Sports Editor
Penny Hsieh leaves the WVU tennis team after two years with the program.
Last season, she went 8-4 in singles play while competing in the fifth and sixth seeds, and finished 4-6 in doubles in the third seed. In 2022, she tallied a singles record of 7-3 with a 10-3 doubles record.
The Changhua, Taiwan native’s highlight of the season came against in-state rival Marshall University. She won her singles match 6-4, 7-5 to clinch the 4-3 overall win for WVU after the team went down 3-1.
While not a consistent part of the singles lineup, Hsieh is a fierce competitor and brought energy every time she stepped on the court. She provided leadership for a young team and will surely be missed by the program.
Hsieh will graduate with a masters degree in Sport Management. After graduation she intends to keep working in collegiate tennis as a coach.
Adrian Ell - Volleyball
Emma Scott, Co-Sports Editor
Adrian Ell may have already graduated from WVU but she will be missed on the court.
Ell made All-Big 12 First Team and was Big 12 defensive player of the week on Sept. 28. Her accomplishments were ranking seventh in the Big 12 with 3.47 kills per set and also being No. 10 in the Big 12 for having .29 in service ace per set.
She brought the heat to the court but her academics were on point as well. She was a part of the CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 First Team and a part of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
Ell graduated in December with a degree in Sport Management.