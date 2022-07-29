Amanda Mazey, who is married to WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey, is very involved in West Virginia Mountaineers athletics as a sideline reporter for WVU games on ESPN+, a co-host of Mountaineer gameday and the director of social engagement for the NIL collective Country Roads Trust.
Mazey, a lifelong sports fan, got her start in sports media at East Carolina University, where she was the sports editor of the newspaper as well as a sportscaster at the radio station. She eventually moved into TV as a sports anchor for NBC affiliate WITN in Greenville, North Carolina. She then worked for the Mountain West Network covering TCU Athletics and now at West Virginia works as a sideline reporter for ESPN+ and co-hosts Mountaineer game day.
Mazey praised ESPN+ for making games more accessible to fans and giving schools and students great opportunities.
“It's definitely opened up a whole new avenue of all kinds of different sports for everybody,” Mazey said. “And that's a great thing because that also gets those schools who would have never made the prime time cable network or ESPN a chance to showcase not just their athletic program but their academics and who they really are. It also opens up the opportunity for the college students to be able to work those games.”
Mazey also spoke on the challenges for somebody working in a sports media.
“Just making sure that you have the correct information from the correct sources,” Mazey said. “When you are a credible person in television, you better make sure that you have the correct information that is from the correct sources.”
Mazey said that while verifying sources has always been a part of the job, it’s even more of a challenge now.
“So I think that's been a challenge that has always been in this business,” Mazey said. “But I think more so now, that's an even bigger challenge because anybody can say they're a sports reporter and go put a phone in somebody's face and put something out there and you don't know if that's legit or not.”
Mazey said her favorite part of her work is interacting with players and getting to know them.
“Most fans just see them on the court, on the field and who they are sports wise,” Mazey said. “I always like to dive into who they are as a person.”
Mazey also got involved with Country Roads Trust, the WVU NIL collective recently. Oliver Luck recruited her to exclusively be in charge of social media.
When it comes to NIL, Mazey praised the fans, saying they gave West Virginia an advantage she says is important.
“You know, there is such a huge alumni base from West Virginia and the fans are extremely passionate. I mean, you have people in this state who didn't even go to West Virginia and they love it and they're very passionate.” Mazey said “But it was really important to be able to show Mountaineer fans and the whole nation that West Virginia is in this game.”
There are more media opportunities for students than there used to be, especially at WVU. Mazey gave her advice to students who want to pursue a career in sports media or media in general.
“Just get as much experience as you can,” Mazey said. “I know this kind of sounds cliche, but just keep working hard because there are so many more opportunities out there that didn't exist when I was in college and take advantage of them.”