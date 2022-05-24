Following a 33-win regular season, the West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team returns to the diamond in the Big 12 Conference Tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers will host the five-day tournament, beginning with games in the first round throughout the day on Wednesday, May 25. The tournament will conclude after four rounds with a championship game televised on ESPNU at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.
The Mountaineers (33-20, 14-10 Big 12) are regulars in the tournament, qualifying for all nine tournaments that have been held since their first season in the Big 12 in 2013. Eight of the nine teams in the conference qualified this year.
While the Mountaineers have never missed the tournament, they have never won it. However, they have come close twice. In 2016, the No. 4 seed Mountaineers went 3-0 before losing in extra innings to TCU in the championship game, after TCU came back from being down 10-9 in the ninth inning to win the game 11-10 after a tenth inning homer. The 2019 Mountaineers team, which hosted the first regional in program history, also made it to the championship game as the No. 4 seed, losing 5-2 to Oklahoma State.
Even with one loss, the Mountaineers will still not be eliminated. The tournament will consist of two brackets of four teams, with the losers of games in the first and second rounds being sent to the loser’s bracket. The winner of the loser’s bracket will then face the remaining undefeated team of the original four in their main bracket in the tournament semifinals. They will need to beat them twice in order to advance to the championship game, while their opponent only needs to win once to advance. A team needs to lose twice to be eliminated, as it is a double-elimination tournament.
Because of this, winning the first game on Wednesday is very important. The Mountaineers are the No. 6 seed and will face the No. 3 seed Oklahoma Sooners at 7:30 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
The Sooners are led offensively by shortstop Peyton Graham, who has the eighth-highest OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) in the conference with 1.057, as well as the third-most homers with 14. Graham was named to the 2022 All-Big 12 First Team and is the 39th best prospect in the MLB Draft according to mlb.com.
Oklahoma ace Jake Bennett, who also made the All-Big 12 First Team has a conference fifth-best ERA of 3.83 and is the 88th best prospect in the draft in the same ranking. However, Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said Bennett will be pitching in the second round game on Thursday, and the Sooners may do a bullpen game against the Mountaineers.
One of the relievers who may face the Mountaineers is Trevin Michael, who was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. Oklahoma also has the Big 12 Newcomer of the year, first baseman Blake Robertson, who ranks right behind Graham with a conference ninth-best OPS of 1.031 and leads the conference with 22 doubles.
It is unknown who will start for the Mountaineers, but the last few weekends, Jacob Watters, Ben Hampton, and Aidan Major have been in the starting rotation.
The winner of the game will play the winner of Texas Tech vs Kansas State on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU, and the losers will play each other at 12:30 p.m. once again on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Mountaineers are 1-2 against both Oklahoma and Texas Tech in away series but are 3-0 against Kansas state after sweeping them at home this past weekend.