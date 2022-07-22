West Virginia baseball's starting right fielder, Austin Davis, is transferring within the Big 12 to TCU.
Davis, originally from Orlando, Florida, spent the past four seasons at WVU, three of them as a starter.
After being named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2021, Davis was named an All-Big 12 First Team outfielder in 2022 after hitting for an .844 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) and leading the Mountaineers in plate appearances (254), at bats (224), runs (56) and hits (74). He was one hit from leading the team in batting average (.330) and finished fourth in the Big 12 conference for stolen bases (29).
The Mountaineers may only return one of their starting outfielders from last season, left fielder Braden Barry. Candidates to start in 2023 include Tyler Cox, who played 26 games in the outfield last season, Nevada transfer Landon Wallace, as Evan Smith, Kevin Dowdell, Ben Abernathy and Nathan Blasick who played for the Mountaineers last season.
Freshman outfield recruits Aaron Jamison of Morgantown and Michael Perazza of Naples, Florida may have opportunities to start.