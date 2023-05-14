The No. 12 West Virginia baseball team clinched the series win over Texas Tech on Sunday, defeating the Red Raiders 5-3 in Morgantown.
Redshirt freshman pitcher David Hagaman earned the win for the Mountaineers. Sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt and redshirt senior outfielder Caleb McNeely both contributed a home run to the win.
Right-handed freshman Robby Porco started on the mound for West Virginia, but only faced two batters before being replaced by right-handed graduate student Noah Short.
Texas Tech earned one run off one hit in the first. West Virginia could not respond, trailing by 0-1 at the end of the inning.
Short was replaced by freshman lefty Maxx Yehl to start the second inning. Yehl gave up one run in the top of the second, giving the Red Raiders a 2-0 lead.
The Mountaineers got on the board in the bottom of the second as graduate student catcher Dayne Leonard scored on a double from sophomore infielder Grant Hussey. To end the inning, West Virginia closed the gap on Texas Tech, trailing 1-2.
Yehl and the Mountaineers’ defense held Texas Tech to no runs in the third inning. Graduate student infielder Tevin Tucker scored in the bottom of the third for West Virginia, tying the game up 2-2 with six innings to go.
Another pitching change came for West Virginia in the fourth inning as head coach Randy Mazey brought redshirt freshman Hagaman to the mound. Hagaman gave up one run as Texas Tech regained its lead.
The Mountaineers could not get on base in the bottom of the fourth, trailing 2-3.
The Red Raiders earned no runs in the top of the fifth. In West Virginia’s at-bats, Wetherholt homered to left field to once again tie the game 3-3.
A go-ahead home run came for the Mountaineers in the bottom of the sixth from McNeely, driving in two runs. Headed into the seventh inning, West Virginia led 5-3.
Both teams went scoreless in the seventh. In the eighth, Mazey brought in junior right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed to the mound to close the game for the Mountaineers.
Reed held the Red Raiders to no runs in the eighth, getting the defense out of a bases-loaded situation with two outs.
Although the Mountaineers did not score in the bottom of the eighth, Reed struck out two batters to hold the Red Raiders in the top of the ninth, defeating Texas Tech 5-3 and winning the series.
The win puts the Mountaineers at 39-13 and 15-6 in the Big 12 and marks Reed’s seventh save of the season.
West Virginia’s next matchup takes place in Austin, Texas, to face the Longhorns for its final series of the regular season. Game 1 is set for Thursday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m. and will be available for streaming on ESPN +.