The West Virginia University baseball team rolled to a three-game series win with a dominant, series-punctuating victory over the TCU Horned Frogs 17-7 on Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark.
WVU (29-11, 8-4 Big 12) did not hide the bats in the series finale, scoring 17 runs off 13 hits. TCU (22-18, 7-8 Big 12) suffered a tough series sweep that could hurt its NCAA Tournament chances significantly.
One of the biggest details to note during Sunday’s game was the return of WVU second baseman JJ Wetherholt from injury. The star sophomore missed the Pitt game and the first two games of the series due to injury.
Wetherholt, who leads the Big 12 in batting average, hit a three-run double and stole a base in his return to the diamond. He played a pinch-hitting designated hitter for the day and finished with an astounding four RBI on two hits, and also scored two runs.
Sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey had a sensational day on the plate. He had five RBI on the day, including a three-run home run in the seventh inning, which was three of the six runs driven in by WVU that inning.
West Virginia had an 11-1 lead going into the top of the fifth until TCU had a four-run fifth and two-run sixth.
TCU’s first baseman Cole Fontenelle hit a grand slam, and in the sixth, center fielder Elijah Nunez knocked one over the wall to cut the lead to 11-7. The Mountaineers would score six unanswered in the seventh.
West Virginia’s biggest offensive onslaught came in the fourth inning when they exploded for eight runs.
Freshman right-hander Robby Porco started on the mound for the Blue and Gold, going 4.1 innings, giving up five earned runs, walking four and striking six.
Noah Short (2-0) got the win out of the bullpen, throwing 0.2 innings and giving up two hits and two earned runs.
TCU’s Ben Afeldt (1-3) got the loss, throwing three innings and giving up five runs.
West Virginia’s sweep puts the team in first for the Big 12 at 8-4. Behind WVU is Oklahoma State at 11-7 and Kansas State at 9-6.
The Mountaineers' next game will be a midweek one against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown with the first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.