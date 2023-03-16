The West Virginia University baseball team began its trip down to North Carolina with a bang, defeating the Appalaichan State Mountaineers 18-1 at L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, North Carolina.
Beginning the two game set at the home stadium of the Hickory Crawdads of the High-A South Atlantic League, WVU fell behind early but then proceeded to score 18 consecutive runs.
While a groundout scored catcher Hayden Cross for the home squad in the bottom of the second inning, that was where the fun ended for Appalaichain State.
A bunt from redshirt senior shortstop Tevin Tucker, single from sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt, as well as a pair of sacrifice flies by redshirt seniors catcher Dayne Leonard and right fielder Caleb McNeely brought the score to 4-1 after three innings.
This was followed by another four-run inning, as the same exact trio drove in runs with a bunt, single, groundout and single respectively to make the score 8-1 after the fourth frame.
A fifth inning bases-clearing double by Wetherholt added three more runs in the fifth, and a sixth inning sacrifice fly by third baseman Ellis Garcia made it another quartet of runs, as WVU was then ahead 12-1 after ⅔ of the game.
Another four-run inning followed, as a Wetherholt double as well as a bases-loaded walk by sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey drove in one run before a Garcia single drove in two runners.
Those two weren’t done yet, as both plated one runner apiece with RBI singles in the ninth inning, leaving the final score at 18-1.
It was an efficient day at the plate for the West Virginia Batters, as WVU managed 15 hits in 41 at-bats while walking eighth times to score 18 runs.
Wetherholt continued his monster season, going 5-6 with five runs batted in to bring his season slash line to .484/.547/.903, good for an eye-popping OPS of 1.450. Garcia also excelled, going 3-5 with four runs batted in.
The performance on the mound was also excellent, as six Mountaineers pitchers combined to pitch nine innings, giving up only one earned run.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Aidan Major got the start, pitching four innings while only giving up one run on zero hits. It was a combined three-hitter for West Virginia, striking out 14 batters in total.
The two Mountaineers face off again tomorrow, as the second game of the series takes place on Appalachain State’s campus at Beaver Field at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 3 p.m, with streaming currently unavailable.