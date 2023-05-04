The No. 12 West Virginia University baseball team had a successful outing on Wednesday, defeating the rival Pitt Panthers in a 10-0 run-rule win at Monongalia County Ballpark.
West Virginia (34-11, 11-4 Big 12) kept scoring throughout the game, taking down Pitt (20-22, 8-11 ACC) in a baseball Backyard Brawl.
WVU took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, as Junior left fielder Landon Wallace drove in sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt, after the star infielder reached third base on a wide throw after stealing second base.
The Mountaineer lead doubled in the top of the second inning, as redshirt senior right fielder Caleb McNeely hit a solo home run to make it 2-0.
Another inning brought another run, as Wallace’s RBI single in the top of the third inning played redshirt senior shortstop Tevin Tucker. Another run was then added on when Wetherholt scored on an RBI groundout from junior center fielder Braden Barry.
Wetherholt continued his unbelievable hitting in the fourth inning, hitting a three-run home run to left, scoring Tucker and freshman designated hitter Logan Sauve to make it 7-0.
WVU extended their lead in the sixth inning on a pair of RBI singles, as Wallace and Barry scored Tucker and Wallace to put the Mountaineers up 9-0.
The bottom of the seventh inning brought the end of the game, as freshman third baseman Ellis Garcia doubled to drive in McNeely, ending the game at 10-0. Rules agreed to by Pitt stated such a lead in the seventh inning or later meant the game was over.
West Virginia dominated Pitt both at the plate and on the mound. The WVU offense went 11-29 with 10 walks, scoring 10 runs against the Panthers.
The Mountaineer pitching staff pitched seven scoreless innings, giving up only four hits while walking two batters.
Wetherholt was the star of the show, going 3-4 with 3 runs batted in, a line also matched by Wallace. Barry also contributed going 2-4 and driving in a pair of runs.
It took two freshman right-handed pitchers to get it done for head coach Randy Mazey, as Carson Estridge’s four scoreless innings were followed by three from Gavin Van Kempen.
The Mountaineers will stay at home this week, as they have a weekend series against the Oklahoma Sooners. The first game is on Friday at 6:30, with streaming available on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.