The West Virginia University baseball team dropped its second straight game to Kansas on Saturday, losing 10-7 at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers (22-9, 2-3 Big 12) have lost their Big 12 home opening series to the Jayhawks (15-14, 3-3 Big 12), and the best they can do now is salvage the series finale on Sunday.
It was an uncharacteristically off day for Mountaineer right-hander Blaine Traxel, who was shelled for six earned runs in his start Saturday afternoon. The grad student has pitched four complete games this season, but his performance against the Jayhawks was one to forget.
Traxel has had a decision in every game pitched this season in eight appearances, and Saturday’s loss was his third of the year (5-3). He threw 5.0 innings, striking out four and walking no one.
Sam Ireland (4-3) got the winning decision for the victorious Jayhawks, starting and throwing 5.1 innings, giving up five earned runs, striking out five and walking two. It was not a perfect performance by Ireland himself either, but he was the better starter that afternoon.
West Virginia would score three runs in the first two innings, with two of them coming off a freshman Logan Sauve two-run blast in the second. It was the catcher’s first home run of the season, and gave WVU a 3-0 lead going into the third inning.
Kansas would total six runs over the fourth and fifth innings, and took a 6-3 lead into the sixth. WVU would narrow it to a one-run lead by scoring twice in the sixth.
After trading runs in the seventh inning, KU scored three times in the eighth, including a solo home run. WVU made the score 10-7 in the bottom of the eighth, as Dayne Leonard had an RBI groundout.
Shortstop Tevin Tucker scored through the back door, and scoring ceased afterward.
Kansas pitcher Stone Hewlett was brought in the ninth to close the game for the Jayhawks, and he did just that. He recorded his third save of the season, and WVU could not grab the second game of its initial Big 12 home series of the year.
The Mountaineers will have a chance to win one game against the Jayhawks this weekend on Easter Sunday.
First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. Sunday’s series finale can be watched on ESPN+.