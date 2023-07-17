After serving as the West Virginia University Baseball head coach for 11 years, Randy Mazey has decided the 2024 season will be his last in that role.
“I love WVU Baseball, and I am very proud of what we have accomplished in my time here,” Mazey said in a press release Monday.
“This is our home, and I will continue to help this baseball program within the community and the state to the best of my ability. However, since next season will be my last on the field, I do ask our great fans for their continued support to help make it our best season yet. Let’s Go!”
After next season, Mazey will move into a senior advisor role, while current Associate Head Coach Steve Sabins will become the team’s next head coach.
“I am 100% confident that Coach Sabins and this staff have the ability to do just that, and I am just as excited for the future of Mountaineer baseball now as I have ever been,” Mazey said.
Sabins’ contract will last through 2029.
The baseball team is coming off of one of its most successful seasons yet, finishing 40-20 and earning a share of the program’s first Big 12 regular season championship.
Mazey currently holds a 336-250 career record at WVU and has led the team to NCAA Regional appearances in 2017, 2019 and 2023. In 2019, the team hosted a regional for the first time since 1955.
Sabins has spent eight years with the Mountaineers since joining the staff as an assistant coach in 2016. He was promoted to associate head coach ahead of the 2022 season.
“I am beyond grateful to be named the next head baseball coach at West Virginia,” Sabins said. “I look forward to spending the 2024 season competing with Randy Mazey who is my close friend and mentor. It will be his final season and the celebration he deserves.”