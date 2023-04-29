The No. 18 West Virginia University baseball team started off another Big 12 series with a win after coming from behind to win 5-4 against the Baylor Bears at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas.
WVU (31-11, 9-4 Big 12) took an early lead but gradually fell behind before sophomore pinch-hitter Evan Smith drove in the go-ahead runs in the top of the eighth inning to give the team the win over Baylor (15-27, 6-13 Big 12).
The Mountaineers got off to a good start, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Redshirt senior catcher Dayne Leonard singled to drive in redshirt senior right fielder Caleb McNeely and junior left fielder Landon Wallace.
West Virginia added to its lead in the top of the second, as a sacrifice bunt from redshirt senior shortstop Tevin Tucker got junior center fielder Braden Barry across the plate to make the score 3-0.
WVU’s lead was cut to 3-1 in the bottom of the frame from a Baylor sacrifice fly.
The Bears kept chipping away at the Mountaineer lead, as an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth made the score 3-2.
Baylor then took the lead in the bottom of the sixth, as left fielder Casey Sunseri hit an RBI double to left to drive in two runners and give BU a 4-3 lead.
An odd moment happened in the top of the seventh when Caleb McNeely was called for a pitch clock violation with the tying run on third base, leading to him striking out. Mazey challenged and won, but the at-bat still resulted in an out.
WVU got its break in the eighth, as Smith’s single to right field drove in sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey. The Baylor right fielder bobbled the ball and allowed Barry to score the leading run to make the score 5-4.
West Virginia held on for the rest of the game, as junior right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed notched his fifth save of the season and third in three weeks.
WVU went 7-31 at the plate with three of the seven hits being for extra bases. The team also walked six times.
It took three pitchers on the night, as junior left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton got the start. He went six innings before handing it off to sophomore righty Aidan Major for the next two innings with Reed closing it out in the ninth.
The Mountaineers face the Bears again on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., with streaming available on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.