The West Virginia University baseball team moved above .500 in Big 12 games on Friday, defeating the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-3 on the road in Stillwater, Oklahoma, at O’Brate stadium.
WVU (24-10, 4-3 in the Big 12) took an early lead and held off comeback attempts from OSU (23-12, 7-6 Big 12).
West Virginia got on the board in the first inning, as sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt continued his incredible start with a leadoff home run. Fellow sophomore Grant Hussey was then hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 2-0, but the Mountaineers could not tack on.
A second-inning RBI single from junior left fielder Landon Wallace was answered by a bottom of the frame solo home run from the Cowboys, making it 3-1 after two innings.
The two teams exchanged runs again in the fifth inning. An RBI single from redshirt senior catcher Dayne Leonard drove in redshirt senior shortstop Tevin Tucker, only for an RBI groundout and an RBI single from Oklahoma State to cut the West Virginia lead to 4-3.
Leonard added an insurance run in the top of the seventh with a single to score Wetherolt and a ninth-inning single from redshirt senior right fielder Caleb McNeely that plated freshman third baseman Sam White and scored the final run of a 6-3 game.
All in all, the Mountaineers' offense went 11-37 with 10 walks at the plate, scoring six runs.
It was a two-man effort on the mound for West Virginia, as a six-inning, three-run outing from junior left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton was followed by three scoreless innings in relief from junior right-hander Carlson Reed. Reed only gave up one hit and one walk while striking out six.
Next up for WVU is another matchup against the Cowboys Saturday night. First pitch is set for 7 p.m., with streaming available on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.