The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team started the series against the Xavier Musketeers Friday with a gritty win, withstanding multiple comebacks to win 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.
The Mountaineers (17-5) surrendered three leads but never trailed, walking off the Musketeers (10-11).
The scoring started in the bottom of the second inning when senior designated hitter Kevin Dowdell singled to drive in freshman third baseman Sam White, but Xavier tied it up in the next inning with a Jared Cushing solo home run.
The deadlock was broken in the bottom of the fourth inning when junior left fielder Landon Wallace hit his first home run at Monongalia County Ballpark of the season. He hit a solo shot to left center to score White.
Xavier managed to tie it up once again, with a Matt McCormick home run to right field tying the score up at 3-3.
Once again the lead changed, only to change back into a tie, when a groundout RBI by junior center fielder Braden Barry in the bottom of the seventh inning was answered in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI single by McCormick.
The Musketeers threatened to take the lead in the top of the eighth inning with the bases loaded, but sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt managed to turn a double play to end the inning.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, Wetherholt came up big once again, hitting an RBI double to drive in freshman pinch runner Tré Keels to walk off the game and win.
At the plate, the Mountaineers batted 9-30, with three extra-base hits and four walks.
On the mound, only two pitchers were necessary to complete the nine innings. Junior left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton started and pitched seven innings, giving up three earned runs and six hits, while striking out seven batters and walking one.
Junior right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed relieved Hampton in the eighth inning, pitching two innings in which he gave up one unearned run.
WVU faces Xavier again tomorrow, March 25, with first pitch in Morgantown set for 4 p.m., with streaming being available on Big 12 now via ESPN+.