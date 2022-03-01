The WVU baseball team crushed the Canisius College Golden Griffins in WVU’s first home game of the season on Tuesday, 17-3.
The Mountaineers’ offense was especially potent against the Golden Griffins, bringing 17 runs across the plate including 13 runs in a three-inning span.
West Virginia started off the scoring with three runs in the second inning. Sophomore Mikey Kluska had a 2 RBI single, and advanced to second on a bad throw. Junior catcher Dayne Leonard then drove in Kluska on another single, giving the Mountaineers a 3-0 lead.
In the third inning, junior outfielder Victor Scott drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, making the score 4-0.
The Mountaineers had significant run production in the sixth and seventh innings, scoring five and six runs respectively.
In the sixth inning, the Mountaineers opened the floodgates with a three-run double from freshman third basemen J.J. Wetherholt, and a two-run home run from Scott, increasing their lead to 11-3.
In the seventh inning, Scott hit another home run, this time a grand slam, to extend the Mountaineers lead to 15-3. Freshman Vince Ippoliti drove in two runs with a single, putting the score at a 17-3 WVU advantage.
Scott had an outstanding day, driving in seven runs for the Mountaineers, six of those runs coming off his two home runs. Wetherholt also had a nice day, driving in 3 runs.
The Mountaineers’ pitching was solid as well, with the only exception being a Canisius three-run rally in the fourth inning.
Fifth-year pitcher Zach Bravo started the game, giving up three runs in four innings of work. WVU’s bullpen gave up no runs in an impressive performance. Freshman pitcher Michael Kilker got credit for the victory for the Mountaineers, his first of the new campaign.
WVU will return to action against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday, March 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. First pitch is at 8 p.m., and the game can be streamed on Big Ten Plus.