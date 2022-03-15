The WVU baseball team lost the first game of a five-game road trip on Tuesday, as they struggled to get the bats going in a 2-1 defeat to the Duke Blue Devils.
The Mountaineers are now 9-6 on the season, with four more contests remaining in the team’s east coast road trip.
Freshman Grant Hussey got West Virginia on the board first, connecting on a two-out, solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 advantage. It would be the only run for WVU in the game.
The lead did not last long, as the Blue Devils were able to answer in the bottom half of the fourth. They got an RBI double and a sac fly to jump ahead 2-1 in the frame.
Chris Sleeper got the start for the Mountaineers against Duke. He struck out two batters over 3.2 innings of work, and was credited with two earned runs.
Sleeper was replaced by reliever Trey Braithwaite in the fourth, as he took over in a bases loaded situation. He was able to escape the jam though, allowing no runs and finishing with 2.1 shutout innings.
The game would stay that way for most of the contest, with the score sitting at 2-1 heading into the seventh inning stretch.
WVU was able to put a pair of runners in scoring position in the eighth, but could not capitalize as the score stayed put at 2-1.
West Virginia put up little retaliation in the ninth, going down in order as the Blue Devils bullpen closed out the loss.
The Mountaineers return to the diamond this Wednesday, March 16 as they stay in N.C. to face the High Point Panthers. First pitch at Williard Stadium is set for 4 p.m.