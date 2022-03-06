The WVU baseball team lost the final game of a three-game series in Minneapolis, Minn. on Sunday, as the offense struggled to get going in a 9-3 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.
The Mountaineers (7-4, 0-0 Big 12) lost the final two games of the series in Minneapolis, as the bats went cold against Illinois and the Spartans (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten) to close out the series.
The Mountaineers were able to get the first run of the game across the plate in the fourth, breaking an 0-0 stalemate on an RBI single off the bat of second baseman Alex Khan to bring in the freshman Grant Hussey.
Michigan State was able to answer in the bottom half of the inning, knocking in three runs against starting pitcher Chris Sleeper with back-to-back RBI singles and a run-scoring double.
The Spartans were able to add another run the next inning, getting an RBI triple and knocking Sleeper out of the game.
Sleeper finished his day with three runs allowed on four hits, while striking out three batters in four innings of work.
West Virginia was able to get a run back in the top of the seventh, getting a pinch-hit RBI single from Nathan Blasick to put the blue and gold down 4-2 going into the seventh inning stretch.
However the Spartans were able to quickly answer in the bottom half of the inning, bringing two more runs around the bases to extend their lead to 6-2.
The Mountaineers would not go quietly though, as they continued to chip away at the deficit with an eighth-inning homer off the bat of McGwire Holbrook. The longball brought the score to 6-3 heading into the final two frames.
The comeback effort fell short though as the Spartan lineup continued to pile on the Mountaineer pitching staff, collecting another three runs in the bottom half of the eighth to extend their lead even further.
In total Michigan State scored five runs in their final two innings to close out the win over WVU, in a 9-3 final.
The Mountaineers return to the diamond next Wednesday, March 9 for the Rider match in Morgantown. First pitch at Monongalia County Ballpark is set for 3 p.m.