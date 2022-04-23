The WVU baseball team dropped both games in a doubleheader to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, losing game one in a 7-5 final, and game two by a lobsided 12-2 score in Lubbock, Texas.
The Mountaineers (23-14, 6-5 Big 12) dropped game one after allowing a 6-0 scoring run to the Red Raiders. Game two was more of the same, as Texas Tech surged for a dozen runs while WVU struggled to score.
Game one: West Virginia 5, Texas Tech 7
Aside from a four-run third inning in which West Virginia was gifted two unearned runs and got another run on a ground out, the offense was stagnant throughout both games. No Mountaineer hitter recorded multiple hits or RBIs in game one, failing to capitalize with runners on.
Despite bringing a total of five runs across the plate, the WVU lineup was unsuccessful in chasing the Red Raiders starter, Andrew Morris, out of the game. He finished with a complete game, allowing only two earned runs and striking out five Mountaineers.
Jacob Watters struggled in his game one start, lasting just three innings and surrendering seven total runs against a top rated offense. The lefty struck out just three batters and allowed seven base hits.
Watters was eventually relieved by right-hander Chris Sleeper, who fared much better against the Red Raider defense. He tossed the final five innings, holding Texas Tech scoreless over that span on two punch outs.
Game two: West Virginia 2, Texas Tech 12
Texas Tech was the first team on the scoreboard in game two, taking a 1-0 lead on a run-scoring single by catcher Cole Stilwell in the bottom of the second.
The Red Raiders connected on two homers the following inning, getting a two-run long ball from shortstop Kurt Wilson and another solo homer from right fielder Owen Washburn.
Texas Tech stayed hot in the fourth, posting another three-run frame with two run-scoring doubles and an RBI single.
Ben Hampton was the starter for West Virginia in the second match, as he also struggled against the potent Texas Tech lineup. The left-hander finished the outing with seven earned runs to his scorecard on five strikeouts.
Hampton was replaced by Carlson Reed in the bottom of the fourth. He also lasted three innings, holding Texas Tech to just one run in his appearance.
The Mountaineer bats fell completely silent in game two, as they were held scoreless until a two-run eighth inning put them on the board. Though Texas Tech would add another four runs in the bottom half of the eighth, effectively sealing the loss for WVU.
The rubber match of the three-game series against Texas Tech is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Fans can tune into the action on ESPN+, or catch the radio call over 100.9 WZST-FM.