The WVU baseball team lost the final match of their East Coast road trip on Sunday, falling to the Campbell Fighting Camels 6-5 in Buies Creek, N.C.
The Mountaineers fell behind early after Campbell scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning.
However, two innings later, West Virginia tied the game in the top of the fourth inning when sophomore left fielder Braden Barry hit a two-run homer off Campbell starter Aaron Rund.
Two innings after that, Campbell answered by getting two runners across the plate.
Redshirt junior catcher Dayne Leonard got the Mountaineers closer to a tie when he drove in Grant Hussey in the seventh inning.
The Fighting Camels scored in the bottom half of the seventh inning, though, after third baseman Jarrod Belbin doubled to drive in a run then stole home to make the score 6-3.
The Mountaineers kept chipping away at the lead the Fighting Camels had though, as junior shortstop Tevin Tucker homered in the top of the eighth inning to make the score 6-4.
In the top of the ninth inning, the Mountaineers managed to have the bases loaded with no outs, but a run from a fielder’s choice was all they could muster as they lost 6-5.
The Mountaineers now have a 10-8 record after starting the season 7-2 and being ranked.
For the Mountaineers, junior Jacob Watters got the start on the mound and pitched four innings, giving up two earned runs, allowing three hits, walking two batters, and striking out three.
They then used six pitchers for the final four innings, who gave up four earned runs, four hits, four walks, and struck out three batters.
At the plate, Tucker and freshman Grant Hussey were the top hitters for the Mountaineers. Both got two hits, including Tucker’s eighth-inning solo home run.
Sophomore left fielder Braden Barry also homered, and led the Mountaineers with three runs batted in.
The Wvu baseball squad back in action on Wednesday, March 23 as they get set to face the state-rival Marshall Thundering Herd. First pitch at Wagener Field is set for 6:30 p.m.
The game will be streamed live on ESPN+, and tickets cost $1. Admission is also free for students who present a school ID.