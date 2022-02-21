The West Virginia baseball team finished up the Baseball at the Beach Invitational on Monday, breaking its undefeated start to the season in a loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 9-7.
WVU’s struggles in the field and consistent hitting from the Chanticleers were the factors in front of the home crowd, with Coastal hitting 13-for-33 (.394 AVG) compared to only 6-for-33 (.182 AVG) hitting from the Mountaineers.
The Chanticleers made quick work of West Virginia’s first two batters in the top of the first inning, but Victor Scott II got the first hit for the Mountaineers on a single to left field.
The first runs of the day came off the bat of freshman Grant Hussey, homering to right field for his third home run of the season to elevate West Virginia (3-1) to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.
A West Virginia error and then a quick hit through the left field gap puts Coastal Carolina (3-1) on the board with two runs.
Late in the top of the second, West Virginia scored in another run, but three strikeouts in the side from Coastal Carolina pitcher Elliot Carney ended the inning.
After a defensive third inning, the bottom of the fourth saw Coastal get five runners on base, leading to three runs and a one run advantage for the Chanticleers.
Matt McDermott drove two runs in with a single to left field for two RBIs and 1-for-3 hitting on the day.
Following the three-run spurt from Coastal, West Virginia went to the bullpen for pitcher Beau Lowery, replacing starting pitcher Zach Bravo.
Coastal Carolina also pulled out a new arm, putting in relief pitcher Jonathan Blackwell in the fifth.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Chanticleers added to their lead with a two-run homer from Chris Rowan Jr. to extend the lead to three at 7-4, which led to another WVU change on the mound with pitcher Chase Smith coming in for Lowery.
In the top of the sixth, West Virginia drove in two runs to bring the game within one, off a long sacrifice fly by Austin Davis.
In the top of the seventh inning, a West Virginia run tied the game at seven, as closing pitcher Jacob Watters took the mound in the bottom.
In the bottom of the eighth, Coastal Carolina had a two-run surge from an Austin White single, putting the Chanticleers up 9-7, and giving them the final lead of the contest.
Scott II was West Virginia’s most efficient hitter, going 2-for-3 alongside Hussey hitting 1-for-4 with a homerun and three RBIs.
Rowan Jr. was the top hitter for Coastal Carolina, hitting 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one homerun. White also added in three RBIs on 1-for-4 hitting.
The Mountaineers will begin their next series in Charlotte, N.C., against the Charlotte 49ers. The first game is set to begin on Friday at 4 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.