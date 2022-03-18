The West Virginia baseball team opened up its three-game series against the Campbell Fighting Camels in Buies Creek, N.C. on Friday, suffering its second loss in a row, 8-6.
Campbell (8-9) dominated in slugging down the stretch, hitting 8-of-28 (.285) compared to only 8-of-36 (0.222) hitting from West Virginia (9-7). The Camels also showed an impressive OPS at a 1.029 clip.
West Virginia freshman phenom Grant Hussey earned the first score of the night on a double down the right-field line, driving in JJ Wetherholt for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Following two strikeouts from WVU starting pitcher Michael Kilker in the second, the Mountaineers got back on offense with Wetherholt and Victor Scott II each recording an RBI single, putting the Mountaineers up 3-0 in the top of the third inning.
Scott II ran across home later in the inning, giving West Virginia an early 4-0 lead with Campbell struggling on the mound and offensively.
The Campbell offense got going in the bottom of the third, opening with a double to right field for Ty Babin, with Babin running in the first Camel run later in the inning off a sacrifice bunt.
After driving in another run, Campbell drew the lead within one at 4-3. Going into the fifth, the Camels continued their comeback off the bat of Connor Denning, with an RBI double to tie the contest for the first time after WVU ran out to 4-0 early.
On an explosion of six unanswered runs for Campbell, Denning and Zach Neto scored to give the Camels their first lead of the night, 6-4. West Virginia was struggling on the mound with Noah Short, allowing multiple singles and doubles leading to many runners in scoring position for Campbell’s batters.
An RBI single from Babin added another onto the lead, giving Campbell a three-run advantage at 7-4 on its fifth run in the fifth inning alone. Pitcher Thomas Harrington amassed six strikeouts within the first six innings to stifle the best sluggers in the West Virginia lineup.
Campbell continued to pour it on with a homerun from Jarrod Belbin in the seventh. The Mountaineers made a late two-run push in the ninth off an error, but it wasn’t enough as they fell, 8-6.
Hussey was the most efficient hitter for the Mountaineers, finishing 2-of-4 with one RBI, along with three Mountaineers striking out twice each over the course of the contest. Scott II also went 2-of-5 with two runs and an RBI.
Belbin was quietly the best hitter for Campbell, hitting 2-of-2 with two runs scored, two RBIs, one homerun and two walks.
The Mountaineers will continue the series against the Camels on Saturday, playing in the second matchup of the three-game series. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. with a livestream available on ESPN+.