In game four of its series versus Georgia State, No. 14 West Virginia came away with a 3-2 victory. A sixth inning bunt from Mikey Kluska gave WVU the final lead.
WVU (2-2) was coming off of back-to-back losses in the doubleheader giving up 27 runs between the two games. In this game, the West Virginia defense was able to hold Georgia State (2-2) to just two runs.
The second inning started with a leadoff double from Matt McCormick. Dominic Ragazzo then reached first on a throwing error which also advanced McCormick to third. A wild pitch to the next batter allowed McCormick to score from third, giving the Mountaineers an early 1-0 lead.
After two scoreless innings, the Panthers started the third with a double to left center field from Josh Smith. The next batter, Tanner Gallman, was thrown out at first but Smith advanced to second. Kyle Riesselman then grounded out but brought Smith home to tie the game at one.
Georgia State kept it rolling in the bottom of the fourth inning as Griffin Cheney led off with a single to right field. Cheney then advanced to second on a Elian Merejo ground out. From second, Cheney stole third. Then an Ashby Smith single brought Cheney home to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead.
Neither team scored in the fifth inning, but in the sixth inning, Paul McIntosh was hit by a pitch, Ragazzo was then walked, putting McIntosh in scoring position. Victor Scott hit a ground ball to the shortstop who chose to get the out at second, moving McIntosh to third. Scott then stole second, and a throwing error from the catcher advanced Scott to third and scored McIntosh.
With the score tied at two and Scott at third with one out, Kluska laid down a bunt to bring Scott home and give the Mountaineers a 3-2 lead.
The Mountaineers were able to force four-straight scoreless innings to end the game with a 3-2 victory.
In his first start of the year, Tyler Stretchay faced 14 batters in four innings giving up four hits and two runs. Freshman Ben Hampton entered the game in the fifth inning and pitched three shutout innings, allowing just one run and earning the win.
On Friday, WVU will begin play in the Coastal Carolina Baseball Tournament with a game against Kennesaw State at 11:30 a.m. from Springbrooks stadium in Conway, South Carolina.