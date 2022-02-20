The West Virginia Mountaineers continued their undefeated start, defeating the No. 16 Central Michigan Chippewas 10-0 at Springs Brooks Stadium In Conway, S.C.
The Mountaineers (3-0) outclassed the Chippewas (0-3), scoring 10 runs off 15 hits, while only giving up four hits.
Junior center fielder Victor Scott II started the scoring when he doubled down the right field line, scoring freshman third baseman JJ Wetherholt, who himself drove in a pair of runs with a single in the second inning.
Sophomore second baseman Mikey Kluska drove in the next three runs, with a two-run double in the third inning and another double in the fifth.
Redshirt junior catcher Dayne Leonard also doubled in the fifth inning to drive in Kluska.
Sophomore Braden Barry continued with another RBI double as a pinch hitter in the 7th inning to put the Mountaineers up 9-0.
Junior Outfielder Kevin Dowdell drove in the final run as a pinch hitter, giving the Mountaineers a 10-0 lead.
On the mound, the Mountaineers were even better, led by freshman starting pitcher Chris Sleeper, who threw five innings while allowing two hits, one walk and no earned runs.
Fellow freshmen, relievers Michael Kilker, Trent Hodgon and Adam Major combined for the final four innings without allowing any runs and only two hits and striking out six Chippewa batters.
The Mountaineers will finish up the Baseball at the Beach Invitational Monday against Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C. The game is set to begin at noon and will be streamed on ESPN+.