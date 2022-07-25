The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team received good news, as Gavin Van Kempen, who was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 20th round with the 607th pick, announced he is going to forego signing with the Cardinals in favor of pitching for the Mountaineers.
Van Kempen, a pitcher from Maple Hill High School in Castleton, New York, has been a WVU commit since 2020.
“It was an honor to be selected by the Cardinals in the MLB Draft. However, my time at WVU has just begun and I’m not ready to give that up,” Van Kempen said in a tweet. “We have an incredible group of guys that will send us deep into the season, and our fans are second to none, I will do everything I can to become the best player I can be and help us get to Omaha. Let’s go Mountaineers!”
The Mountaineers had three other selections in the draft. Pitchers Jacob Watters and Trey Braithwaite were selected in the fourth and 16th rounds respectively by the Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds. Center fielder Victor Scott II, selected in the fifth round by the Cardinals, is the only one that has signed.