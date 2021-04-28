The West Virginia baseball team has played 33 games so far this season and holds a 15-18 record, which is well shy of the team’s lofty expectations. While the team has not had many excellent performances, there has been a lot of consistency on the team, starting with Vince Ippoliti.
Ippoliti has played outfield for the majority of the season with a few appearances at catcher. In his 28 games this season, Ippoliti has zero errors in the field. The redshirt junior has had 56 chances at getting an out and has registered 53 along with three assists, which combines for a perfect fielding percentage.
The utility outfielder/catcher has been open to playing and learning how to play any position that he can this season.
“I came in as a catcher and you just try to learn as many positions as you can and just get on the field any way you can,” Ippoliti said. “Wherever they throw you at, do your best and just go from there.”
Of all starters on the team, Ippoliti has had the ninth-most chances for an out, but he is also one of only two starters to not have a single error. The only other player without an error is McGwire Holbrook, who has had 60 chances.
While the Houston native has been solid defensively, he has also been exceptional in the batter’s box. Ippoliti is batting at a .280 average, which is second to only Hudson Byorick.
Offensively, Ippoliti leads the team in just two categories, sacrifice flies (3) and hit by pitch (8), but he is near the top in most of the other offensive categories. Ippoliti has had 93 at-bats, which is the fifth-most on the team and to go with that, he has the fourth-most hits and the third-most runs.
The Mountaineer outfielder has excelled with runners in scoring position with 16 RBI. However, when Ippoliti is at the plate, he doesn't allow runners on base effect the way he approaches an at-bat.
“When runners are on and when runners are not on, the thought process has to be the same,” Ippoliti said. “You have to just take a deep breath and just play the game, play baseball.”
Ippoliti has the second-highest on-base percentage on the team with a .397 average. The redshirt junior often starts on first whether it be from one of his 12 walks, his eight times hit by a pitch or a hit. Ippoliti is the only player that has played more than 75% of the team’s games to have not hit a double or triple this season.
The Mountaineers have just 14 games remaining in the season, starting with a three-game series against TCU at home Friday at 6:30 p.m.