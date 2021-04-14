Despite it being an up-and-down season for the West Virginia baseball team, freshman infielder Mikey Kluska has brought consistency and offensive power to the diamond for the Mountaineers on multiple occasions.
Kluska is tied with Vince Ippoliti for the lead in batting average with a .324 average. Although he leads the team, Kluska ranks 20th in the Big 12 in batting average.
The freshman infielder is the only player on the West Virginia team to have played in and started all 26 games this season. Kluska has 33 hits in 102 at-bats and has registered at least one hit in all but seven games this season.
Kluska is second on the team in runs scored with 15, only six behind Victor Scott. Kluska is also first on the team in runs batted in with 19. The next highest Mountaineers in RBIs are Matt McCormick and Scott with 16 each.
Kluska’s 33 hits are the most on the team and 10 more than the next Mountaineer batter, which is Ippoliti. To go with his high batting average, Kluska has also drawn nine walks which is fifth on the team.
The White Sulphur Springs native struggles at times with strikeouts and leads the team with 24. Three Mountaineers, McCormick, Austin Davis and Kevin Brophy are right behind Kluska with 23 strikeouts.
While Kluska has been a power at the plate, his defense has also been impactful. Kluska has had 84 chances at getting an out, fourth on the team and the most assists on the team with 58. The shortstop only has 20 putouts himself but due to his position at shortstop, he is not expected to create many putouts and instead load up on assists.
Kluska is tied for the most errors on the team with six, but at the shortstop position, it is a common occurrence to have the most errors on the team. The infielder is second on the team in double plays made with seven, McCormick is first with 10.
In three games this season, Kluska has registered three hits, the first game in which he did so was when the team played Central Michigan on March 13. The next time he did so was just four days later when he went 3-of-4 versus Morehead State. The last time that it happened was on March 21 with a 3-of-5 performance against Coastal Carolina. No other West Virginia batter has more than one game with three hits.