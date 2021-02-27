The No. 23 West Virginia baseball team kept up with Coastal Carolina through six innings in Conway, South Carolina, but couldn’t prevail, falling, 10-5.
West Virginia (3-3) started out with a run in the first inning from a sacrifice fly by Victor Scott that sent Austin Davis home. The Chanticleers responded with a run of their own in the bottom half of the first.
CCU took a two-run lead into the fifth inning after Alex Gattinelli and BT Riopelle hit back-to-back solo homeruns. The Mountaineers rallied in the top of the fifth, scoring three runs.
Matt McCormick doubled, scoring Braden Barry. McCormick came home after a single by Vince Ippoliti. Ippoliti eventually came home as well after a single by Scott.
West Virginia and Coastal Carolina took a 5-5 tie into the bottom of the seventh. CCU went on to score three runs in the seventh inning and two in the eighth to take a 10-5 lead. All the Mountaineers could muster up in the final three innings was a walk from freshman Mikey Kluska.
Coastal Carolina finished the game behind Shaddon Peavyhouse, who picked up the win over WVU. Peavyhouse pitched three-and-two-thirds, striking out four batters. The Mountaineers left six men on base in the loss on Saturday afternoon.
Davis and Ippoliti led the Mountaineers in hits with two-a-piece. Davis, a junior, hit 2-for-4, while Ippoliti hit 2-for-5. Ippoliti was responsible for the RBI in the fifth inning that drove in McCormick.
Barry — a freshman out of Louisville, Kentucky — recorded his third RBI on the season, as he drove in a runner off of a fielders’ choice in the sixth. That was the final run for the Mountaineers on the day.
The starting pitcher for WVU, Adam Tulloch, threw for five innings, allowing four earned runs but striking out 10 CCU batters. Tulloch got a no-decision in his second start of the season.
Junior Zach Ottinger was pinned with the loss on Saturday afternoon, allowing an earned run in the seventh that started the rally by Coastal Carolina.
The Mountaineers will turn right around, as they’re back on the field tomorrow as they take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 11 a.m. in Conway, South Carolina.