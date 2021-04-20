At the beginning of the 2021 college baseball season, West Virginia was set to have two notable starting pitchers with Jackson Wolf and Ryan Bergert on the mound. Due to an injury to Bergert, Wolf has had to shoulder the load as the lone Mountaineer ace.
Wolf was the opening day starter for West Virginia and in that game, against Georgia State, he pitched five innings, allowing just one hit and two runs. The left-handed pitcher also struck out seven batters and finished opening day with a 1.80 ERA.
The team has used multiple starters this season but the main four have been Wolf, Adam Tulloch, Ben Hampton and Jake Carr. Tulloch and Wolf have been the rotational starters while Carr and Hampton have been in-and-out of the rotation this season.
Wolf and Tulloch are the clear top starters for West Virginia with a combined 75 innings pitched. Of those 75 innings, Wolf has pitched 47, 19 more than Tulloch. Wolf has pitched a minimum of five innings in all but one of his starts this season.
The only game in which Wolf did not pitch five innings or more was when the team played Coastal Carolina on March 19, 2021. In his three innings of work that day, Wolf gave up five hits and four runs.
The senior left-handed pitcher leads the team’s pitching staff in the majority of categories. He has struck out a team-high 54 batters, which is 15 more than Tulloch who is second on the team. Wolf is also the only pitcher on the team with more than 20 innings pitched to have given up one or fewer home runs.
In his 47 innings of work, Wolf has allowed just 34 hits and 24 runs or 0.7 hits per inning and 0.7 runs per hit. Although Wolf has been solid all season he holds a record of just three wins and four losses.
Due to back-to-back rough starts versus Baylor and Texas Tech, Wolf’s ERA has fallen to a 3.45. His 3.45 is still better than the other starting pitchers, as Carr’s ERA is a 10.96, Tulloch 6.67 and Hampton holds a 3.81.
Wolf has started in four of the 12 conference games played so far this season with a record of 2-2 in those games. In those four games, Wolf has pitched a total of 26.1 innings and has allowed 22 hits and 14 runs with 32 strikeouts.
The Mountaineers will need Wolf to get back to his early season form for success going forward. The team is currently 5-7 in Big 12 play with 12 games left in conference play.