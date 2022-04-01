The West Virginia baseball team traveled to Fort Worth, Texas to face off against the No. 12 TCU Horned Frogs in the first game of a three-game series, coming away with an emphatic 3-2 victory in the final inning.
It was a pitcher’s duel on Friday at Charlie and Marie Lupton Baseball Stadium, with WVU (15-9, 1-0 Big 12) pitchers combining for 14 strikeouts and 1.50 ERA compared to 12 strikeouts from the TCU (18-8, 5-2 Big 12) bullpen as well.
Both squads hit poorly on the night, with the Horned Frogs going 4-of-29 (.137) from the plate compared to 5-of-30 (.166) from the Mountaineers.
Jacob Watters was on the bump for the Mountaineers, coming in as the team’s most efficient pitcher with 20 innings pitched recording a 2.25 ERA and 23 strikeouts on the year.
However, TCU opened up the contest quickly on Watters in its first set of at-bats, recording three straight hits and an RBI single from Gray Rodgers to score David Bishop for the 1-0 advantage.
In the first five innings, Watters amassed five strikeouts to stifle the Horned Frogs’ offense, but West Virginia still came up empty on the scoreboard with an impressive seven strikeouts from TCU’s starting arm Riley Cornelio.
With two stolen bases during his time on the diamond, WVU’s Austin Davis came around and tied the game at 1-1. The Mountaineers finally began getting on base, with a hit and two walks in the sixth inning.
TCU got back in the scoring column in the bottom of the seventh, scoring off of two straight wild pitches from WVU relief pitcher Trey Braithwaite to bring home TCU’s Kurtis Byrne for the 2-1 lead.
West Virginia had a chance in the top of the ninth with a runner on third to tie the game and they did just that. Off a steal on home for the Mountaineers, another run came in behind to give West Virginia the unlikely 3-2 lead in the inning.
After allowing three runners on base in the bottom of the ninth, the West Virginia defense was able to hold on for the 3-2 victory.
Braden Barry was WVU’s most efficient hitter of the day, going 2-of-3, with two stolen bases and one run scored. Ben Abernathy also went 1-of-1 with a run scored.
TCU’s best contributor was Rodgers, going 1-of-3 with an RBI. Tommy Sacco also added on two hits and a double.
For its next matchup, West Virginia will continue onto the second game of the series against TCU on Saturday, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN +.