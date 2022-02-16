The WVU baseball team kicks off their season this Friday, as they travel to Conway, S.C. for opening day against the Central Michigan Chippewa.
The Mountaineers are coming off an up and down 2021 campaign, as they went 25-27 overall and 8-16 in Big 12 play.
They had their share of success when playing at home, going 15-12 at Wagener Field last year. The real struggles came on the road, with the squad going just 6-13 in away games.
As head coach Randy Mazey enters his 10th season with the WVU baseball squad, he is looking forward to the challenge of managing a roster full of new talented faces.
“You know, it’s always a moving target in baseball, trying to form a new team,” Mazey said. “Roster management is no stranger to the world of college baseball. You're no longer trying to build a program, you just have to build a team.”
The Mountaineers are 263-208 (.558) in Mazey’s tenure. He is the fourth-most winningest coach in the program’s 129-year history.
As they get set for the season opener, one key factor for WVU will be the speed they showcase on the base paths. Mazey said he looks forward to giving his guys the green light on the bags, as steals have become a pivotal part of the Mountaineers scrappy offense.
“I like to let guys run and give them the freedom to do things,” Mazey said. “I want people to hate to play us in baseball because every guy that gets on base has an opportunity to run and make some things happen.”
One name fans should keep an eye on as the Mountaineers get set to take the diamond is incoming freshman Grant Hussey. The first baseman had a chance to develop in the MLB Draft League with the West Virginia Black Bears last summer before joining WVU.
“Grant had some pretty good success in the Draft League last summer. I would take his production this spring that he did last summer,” Mazey said. “The jump from West Virginia high school baseball to the Big 12 takes a long time, but Grant having played three or four months and making that transition before he got here is phenomenal for his progress.”
The Mountaineers pitching staff had their share of struggles in 2021, posting a combined 5.45 ERA with a 1.62 WHIP. With names like Jackson Wolf, the team’s leader in starts a year ago, now gone, Mazey will have to look elsewhere for production on the mound.
“To have a good season you have to have a pitcher that can win 10 games for you,” Mazey said. “That’s going to be the whole key to this season. Do we have any pitchers that are capable of winning 10 games, and I think that has yet to be determined.”
While the season gets underway this Friday, Feb. 18, the Mountaineers will have to wait before playing on their home turf. They host the Canisius College Golden Griffins on Tuesday, March 1 for the home opener at the Monongalia County Ballpark.
They have seven games until then, starting with Central Michigan. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. at Springs Brooks Stadium.