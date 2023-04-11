In a Big 10 versus Big 12 battle, the West Virginia baseball team lost on the road to Penn State on Tuesday, falling to the Nittany Lions 6-11.
Sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt led off the top of the first inning with a hit for the Mountaineers, doubling to left center. Junior Landon Wallace followed with a single to right field, sending Wetherholt home for the first run of the night.
After a double play and a ground out, West Virginia led Penn State 1-0.
On the mound to start the game for West Virginia was sophomore right-handed pitcher Grant Siegel. Siegel pitched 3.0 innings for the Mountaineers on the night, giving up just one hit.
The sophomore pitcher held Penn State to one hit with zero runs at the end of the first.
West Virginia picked up two more runs in the second inning from three hits. Junior Braden Barry singled to first and reached home plate from an RBI by freshman Logan Sauve. Sauve then scored on a wild pitch thrown by Penn State’s Ben DeMell.
The Nittany Lions could not respond at the plate as West Virginia led 3-0 at the end of the second inning.
The third inning brought another run for the Mountaineers as Wallace touched home plate on an RBI from Barry.
After a scoreless inning for Penn State, West Virginia led 4-0 with six innings to go.
In the top of the fourth inning, Sauve scored for the second time following a flyout RBI from Wallace, giving West Virginia a five-run lead. After West Virginia’s at-bats, freshman Maxx Yehl took over on the mound for Siegel.
Yehl gave up one run to the Nittany Lions as they trailed the Mountaineers by four runs heading into the fifth inning.
To start the bottom of the fifth inning, freshman pitcher Gavin Van Kempen replaced Yehl on the mound. Van Kempen allowed no hits in the fifth as West Virginia still held a 5-1 lead.
Infielder Tevin Tucker earned his second hit of the day in the top of the sixth, reaching third base on a fielding error. Tucker scored on a flyout RBI to center field by Wetherholt, extending West Virginia’s lead to 6-1.
The bottom of the sixth inning brought trouble for the Mountaineers as head coach Randy Mazey made his third pitching change of the game, replacing Van Kempen with sophomore Keegan Allen.
After Allen gave up a hit, hit by pitch and walk, graduate student Noah Short came to the mound.
With no outs, Short gave up a double to right field that brought in two runs for Penn State. Short was then replaced on the mound by freshman left-hander Cole Fehrman.
Fehrman gave up one run after walking his first batter. Redshirt freshman David Hagaman then replaced Fehrman to close the inning, but a throwing error by Hagaman on a routine single brought in three runs for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, taking its first lead on West Virginia by a score of 8-6.
After a scoreless seventh inning for West Virginia, sophomore Aidan Major came from the bullpen to pitch for Hagaman. Major’s first batter homered to right field, extending Penn State’s lead by three runs.
Penn State went on to score two more runs in the seventh, leading the Mountaineers 11-6 with two innings to go.
West Virginia did not cross the plate at the top of the eighth. Junior pitcher Carlson Reed took over on the mound in the bottom of the eighth to close the game for West Virginia.
Despite an early lead on Penn State, West Virginia could not rally back from its five-run deficit, falling 6-11. The Mountaineers now drop to 23-10 on the season.
West Virginia now heads back to conference play in a weekend series against Oklahoma State. Game one is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and will be broadcasted on ESPN +.