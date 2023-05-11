The West Virginia Mountaineers baseball team completed a season sweep of Pitt Wednesday, winning their third game against the Panthers 9-8 at Charles L. Cost Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
After a 9-4 win at PNC Park on April 19 and a 10-0 run rule win at home on May 3, WVU (37-12, 13-5 Big 12) completed the Backyard Brawl series against Pitt (21-25, 9-13 ACC), winning the 11th of its last 12 games with a six-run fifth inning.
Pitt took the lead in the bottom of the first inning, but WVU responded in the top of the second, as redshirt senior right fielder Caleb McNeely homered to left field, driving in sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey and redshirt senior catcher Dayne Leonard.
Pitt then tied it with a fourth inning RBI single, making the game 3-3.
Then came the fifth inning, which was monumental for the Mountaineers.
Star sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt got the scoring started, as his home run drove in redshirt sophomore Tevin Tucker to break the deadlock, putting West Virginia up 5-3. Freshman third baseman Ellis Garcia then drove in another two runs, as his RBI single plated Leonard and junior left fielder Landon Wallace.
Freshman catcher Logan Suave singled to drive in Hussey before Garcia stole home plate to put WVU up 9-3.
Pitt would not lose easily though, as a pair of RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth made it 9-5.
Pitt put the pressure on WVU in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring three runs before sophomore right-handed pitcher Grant Siegel got a pop-up out with a runner on second base for the third out, keeping the score at 9-8.
From then on it was scoreless, as junior righty Carlson Reed came in again for the save in the ninth inning, continuing his amazing 2023 season, lowering his season ERA to 1.20.
WVU’s offense led the way, going 11-36 at the plate, with six extra-base hits and five walks getting them nine runs and the win. Wetherholt and McNeely drove in the majority of the runs, with two and three runs batted in respectively.
Seven pitchers combined for the nine innings, giving up eight runs on 12 hits and four walks.
The Mountaineers return to Morgantown as they have a home series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders this weekend, May 12-14.
The first pitch on Friday night at Monongalia County Ballpark is set for 6:30 p.m., with streaming available on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.