The West Virginia baseball team took the win over Texas Tech on Saturday, defeating the Red Raiders 17-2 in Game 2 of the series in Morgantown.
Starting on the mound for the Mountaineers was right-handed pitcher Blaine Traxel, who earned the win for West Virginia. In the top of the first inning, Traxel held Texas Tech to one hit and no runs.
West Virginia wasted no time in getting on the board as junior outfielder Braden Barry hit an RBI in the bottom of the first, scoring graduate student infielder Tevin Tucker. At the end of the first, the Mountaineers led 1-0.
West Virginia added to its total in the bottom of the second, scoring another run from an RBI hit by freshman infielder Sam White. White’s RBI was followed by a hit from freshman catcher Logan Sauve, bringing home redshirt senior outfielder Caleb McNeely.
After loading the bases in the bottom of the second, Texas Tech pitcher Trendan Parish walked in two consecutive runs, giving West Virginia a 5-0 lead with seven innings to go,
Traxel and the Mountaineers’ defense held the Red Raiders scoreless in the top of the third.
In their own at-bats, the Mountaineers added three more runs to their total.
With two outs, junior outfielder Landon Wallace doubled down the left field line, clearing the bases and driving in three runs. Heading into the fourth inning, West Virginia led 8-0.
As Texas Tech still remained scoreless after the fourth inning, West Virginia continued to drive in runs. Sauve earned a base hit and RBI, scoring McNeely, followed by graduate student catcher Dayne Leonard crossing home plate on an error at first.
A single by Wetherholt kept the rally going in the bottom of the fourth, bringing in Sauve to score as the Mountaineers led 11-0 with five innings left to play.
Two home runs came for West Virginia in the fifth inning from Barry and sophomore infielder Grant Hussey, extending the lead to 13-0.
As the sixth inning was scoreless for both teams, the Red Raiders earned their first run off a homer from senior Zac Vooletich in the top of the seventh.
The Mountaineers responded in the bottom of the seventh with four runs of their own.
Wallace started the inning by scoring on a throwing error after Barry doubled to right field. Hussey later homered to right field, driving in three total runs, giving West Virginia a 17-1 lead.
Texas Tech hit a solo home run to start the eighth inning, cutting the deficit to 15 runs.
After earning no hits in the bottom of the eighth, the Mountaineers held the Red Raiders in the ninth inning, winning Game 2 of the series 17-2.
West Virginia extends its record to 38-13 and 14-6 in the Big 12 as it continues to lead the conference.
Game 3 of the series takes place on Sunday, May 14, at 1:00 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN +.