The West Virginia University baseball team fell 3-2 to Oklahoma State on Thursday afternoon, ending the team’s hopes at a conference title.
Junior left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton started on the mound for the Mountaineers and pitched six innings. Junior right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed also pitched two innings.
The Cowboys struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Zach Ehrhard scored an unearned run off of a fly-out by Chase Adkinson.
The Cowboys’ Nolan Schubart added another run with a groundout RBI, scoring Roc Riggio for another unearned run.
WVU responded in the top of the second inning when junior outfielder Braden Barry grounded out and scored junior outfielder Landon Wallace.
The next three innings were scoreless, but the Mountaineers tied the game up at two runs total in the bottom of the sixth inning. Freshman catcher and infielder Sam White was tagged out at first base, but sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt made it to home plate.
Oklahoma State took the lead again in the eighth inning with an RBI by Riggio to score David Mendham. The Mountaineers went to bat again at the top of the ninth down 3-2.
WVU had a chance with bases loaded and two outs. However, Wallace struck out as the Cowboys sealed the win.
The Mountaineers will now await seeding for the NCAA Tournament.