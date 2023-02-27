The Arizona Wildcats walloped the West Virginia Mountaineers, 15-5, Sunday in the third and final game of the series at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, Arizona.
The game marked the Mountaineers’ (4-3) first loss since Feb. 18 against Georgia Southern, snapping a four game winning streak.
The Wildcats (4-3) lost the first two games of the series to WVU, but they were able to take something positive out of their first series at home this season.
Arizona’s bats came out in a big way Sunday, outshining West Virginia’s offense. The Wildcats had four innings scoring multiple runs, none bigger than their six-run bottom of the fifth inning.
The Mountaineers’ pitching struggled mightily in game three of the series, with sophomore right-hander Grant Siegel only being able to go three innings. He gave up nine hits, six runs, six earned, one walk and one strikeout.
Freshman right-hander Robby Porco was not much better in his appearance, giving up four earned runs on five hits in only 1.1 innings pitched.
The rest of WVU’s pitchers gave up five runs total. Noah Short, a right-handed redshirt senior, gave up two runs in 0.1 innings pitched. Freshman left-hander Cole Fehrman gave up one run in 0.1 innings, and sophomore right-hander Michael Kilker gave up two runs in an inning of work.
Two pitchers, sophomore right-hander Chris Sleeper and freshman left-hander Maxx Yehl, did not give up any runs.
Both teams scored in the first inning, with West Virginia getting a solo home run from sophomore second baseman J.J. Wetherholt, going opposite field.
UA would respond with three runs, as Siegel balked in Arizona’s first run; freshman third baseman Mason White would score on the balk. Following, junior center fielder Matt Bingham stroked a two-run homer, scoring himself and senior shortstop Nik McCaughtry. After one inning, Arizona led 3-1.
The Wildcats would strike again in the bottom of the second. White ripped a double to center, bringing in senior designated hitter Tyler Casagrande. Bingham then snuck a double down the third base line to bring home White.
In the third, Casagrande gave Arizona their sixth run of the day with a sacrifice fly to left, which would bring home sophomore catcher Tommy Splaine.
West Virginia would get back on the board again in the top of the fourth with freshman Ellis Garcia singling. The single would bring home freshman outfielder Sam White.
The Wildcats would neutralize WVU’s fourth-inning run by scoring a run of their own. Junior first baseman Kiko Romero doubled, bringing home Bingham.
Sophomore first baseman would open a two-run fifth inning for West Virginia with a solo home run to center field. Later in the inning White would single, bringing in Wetherholt to score.
Arizona would open the floodgates at the bottom of the fifth. It started with a McClaughry single to left in which he would be thrown out trying to advance to second.
The single brought home freshman right fielder Brendan Summerhill and sophomore second baseman Garen Caulfield.
Following, Bingham would clear the bases with a three-run bomb to left, scoring himself, Casagrande and junior Chase Davis.
UA would tack on one more run with Splaine singling and plating Romero a few plays later in the inning.
In the sixth, Bingham would continue his huge day with a 2-run sacrifice fly, bringing home McClaughry and Casagrande.
WVU would get a run in the ninth, when sophomore outfielder Tyler Cox made a pinch-hit appearance and grounded into a fielder’s choice, with freshman catcher Zack Ramppen, who came into the game off the bench, scoring the final run of the game.
Junior right-hander Dawson Netz (1-0) got the victory for Arizona as the second pitcher appearing for the Wildcats. Bradon Zastrow, a junior left-hander, started and pitched 4.2 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits.
The Mountaineers will stay in Arizona for one more day as they will scrimmage the MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, Feb. 27.
For its next regular season game, the Blue and Gold will travel to Virginia to take on William and Mary on Friday, March 3. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Plumeri Park in Williamsburg, Virginia.