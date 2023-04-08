The No. 24-ranked West Virginia University baseball team fell to Kansas in Game 1 of its first home Big 12 series on Friday night, losing to the Jayhawks 3-5 at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.
Junior pitcher Ben Hampton started on the mound for the Mountaineers, pitching 3.2 innings with four strikeouts.
Kansas started off the game by loading the bases, but could not capitalize as Hampton earned a strikeout to end the inning. The Mountaineers also had a scoreless first inning with no hits from the top of the lineup.
The Jayhawks got on the board in the second inning as Hampton gave up a home run to redshirt sophomore Jake English. Another home run came in the top of the second as sophomore Chase Jans hit a two-run homer to put the Jayhawks up 3-0.
West Virginia’s first hit of the night came from sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey with a single up the middle. Hussey advanced to second but was left stranded as three Mountaineers struck out in a row to end the second inning.
Kansas kept its scoring alive in the third inning from a wild pitch by Hampton, putting the Mountaineers down four runs.
West Virginia earned its first run of the night from an RBI double from redshirt senior infielder Caleb McNeely, bringing in Dayne Leonard. Hussey then doubled down the left field line to bring McNeely home, closing the gap on the Jayhawks.
At the end of the third inning, West Virginia trailed Kansas 2-4.
McNeely turned a double play in the top of the fourth inning from right field to keep West Virginia in the game following a hit by pitch and a hit from the Jayhawks. Following the double play, Hampton was replaced by freshman Maxx Yehl on the mound.
Yehl got the Mountaineers out of the top of the fourth, but they could not get their bats going and went scoreless in the bottom of the fourth.
In the top of the fifth, the Jayhawks went three up, three down.
A pair of singles by Leonard and McNeely started the Mountaineers’ fifth-inning at bats, but West Virginia could not bring any across the plate. The score remained 4-2 with Kansas out front at the end of the fifth.
The Mountaineers closed the gap even further on the Jayhawks in the bottom of the sixth from a home run by junior outfielder Landon Wallace. West Virginia trailed by one run with three innings to go.
After scoreless seventh and eighth innings for both teams, the Jayhawks hit a homerun in the top of the ninth to go up 5-3.
Despite a walk for McNeely in the bottom of the inning, West Virginia could not come back from the two-point deficit, and lost Game 1 of its series against Kansas.
The Mountaineers take on Game 2 of their series against Kansas on Saturday, April 8. The game is set for 4:00 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.