The West Virginia baseball team will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday at PNC Park, home of the MLB’s Pittsburgh Pirates.
This is the first of three meetings between the teams, and despite their different conference allegiances, the teams continue to schedule each other year after year to play multiple games per season.
The series, known as the “Backyard Brawl,” transcends all WVU-Pitt sports contests, and has always had an intense atmosphere, no matter the sport. Baseball is no exception.
The Mountaineers lead the all-time series matchup in baseball against the Panthers, 112-93.
West Virginia (25-11, 5-4 Big 12) comes into the game as the better team in regards to its record. WVU is coming off a series win over the No. 18-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, winning on Friday and Saturday but dropping Sunday’s finale.
Pittsburgh (16-18, 7-9 ACC) has struggled this season. However, the Panthers are coming off a huge series victory over No. 7 ranked Virginia in Charlottesville.
With both teams coming into the game with series victories over ranked conference opponents, it should be intriguing to watch the two long-time rivals battle it out on the field that some consider to be the best in Major League Baseball.
For West Virginia, a player to watch is sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt. This game is somewhat of a homecoming for Wetherholt, as his native Mars, Pennsylvania is only a 30-minute drive from Pittsburgh.
He has been stellar at the plate for the Blue and Gold, with a staggering .451 batting average, eight home runs and 35 RBIs. He has also collected 64 hits, scored 45 runs, and tabulated 106 total bases this season. All stats are the best on the team except for home runs in which he is tied for first with two players. His .451 batting average is the best in all of the Big 12 Conference.
For the Panthers, there are two players to watch. Outfielder CJ Funk has hit 12 home runs this season, which is tied-for fifth in the stacked ACC. He has also driven in 35 RBI.
Infielder Noah Martinez, a transfer from Central Connecticut State, is adjusting to his new school very well thus far. He has hit 8 home runs, driven in 36 RBI, and is slugging .535, second on the team behind Funk’s .656.
Wednesday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m., and can be watched on ACC Network.