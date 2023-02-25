The West Virginia University baseball team began its series against the Arizona Wildcats with a bang.
With an extra inning steal of home plate, the Mountaineers secured a 6-5 win to start the Arizona road trip.
Despite trailing a lot to start, the Mountaineers (3-2) fought back to tie and take the lead before a dramatic 11th inning gave them the win over AU (3-2) at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, Arizona.
WVU fell behind early, giving up two runs in the bottom of the first inning on two doubles.
After junior WVU center fielder Braden Barry walked and stole second base, sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt crushed a home run to right field to tie the game up at 2-2.
This tie game was to be short-lived though, as a third RBI double made it 3-2 Wildcats in the bottom of the third inning. After that, junior left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton started to settle into a groove, retiring the next 11 batters he faced.
In the top of the sixth inning, singles by freshmen third and first basemen Ellis Garcia and Sam White followed by a bunt by redshirt senior Tevin Tucker gave the Mountaineers runners on second and third with two outs.
Barry immediately delivered, hitting the ball over the Arizona shortstop to plate both runners and give West Virginia a 4-3 lead.
Runners were on second and third again the following inning for WVU, but this time it was Garcia’s turn to drive them in, grounding out to second base to score redshirt senior catcher Dayne Leonard.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, in a tumultuous inning that saw four Mountaineer pitching changes, a bases-loaded walk tied up the game again at 5-5. On the next at-bat, a line drive was roped to center field, but Barry was able to track it down to keep the tie intact.
The bottom of the ninth inning was scoreless, leading to extra innings.
After a scoreless 10th inning, the game headed to an 11th inning. With two outs and freshman designated hitter Logan Sauve up to bat with two strikes, Wetherholt stole home plate.
The second steal of home of the season for the Mountaineers gave them a 6-5 lead heading into the bottom of the inning, which junior right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed closed out to win the series opener and move WVU above .500.
Barry and Wetherholt starred for the West Virginia offense with both driving in two runs, as well Barry scoring one run and Wetherholt scoring two including the game-winner.
Ben Hampton was solid on the mound and got better as the game went on as he pitched 6.2 innings, allowing three earned runs. Reed came in to close the game in extra innings, getting the save after two innings of scoreless pitching.
The Mountaineers and Wildcats will play again on Saturday at 5 p.m., with streaming available on Pac-12 Insider.