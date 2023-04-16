After a back and forth battle in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday night, West Virginia’s baseball team took a late lead to beat the Cowboys 9-5 in Game 2 of its conference series.
Sophomore Aiden Major earned the win for West Virginia, totaling eight strikeouts on the night. Graduate student Tevin Tucker led at the plate, going 3-3.
The first inning brought a slow start at the plate for the Mountaineers as they went 0-3 at the top of their lineup. On the mound, right-handed pitcher Blaine Traxel started the game for West Virginia, giving up two runs to the Cowboys.
The second inning was scoreless for both teams as Oklahoma State still held a 2-0 lead over West Virginia.
The Mountaineers got on the board in the third inning as catcher Dayne Leonard fouled out to right field, bringing in Tucker from third. After a balk, outfielder Braden Barry touched home for West Virginia, bringing the score to an even 2-2 at the end of the third.
Traxel remained on the mound for the bottom of the third inning, holding the Cowboys to no hits.
Oklahoma State extended its lead in the bottom of the fourth following a scoreless top of the inning from the Mountaineers. Traxel gave up two RBI doubles to put the Cowboys ahead 4-2 with two outs to go.
Head coach Randy Mazey pulled Traxel from the mound after 3.2 innings pitched, giving up five hits and five walks. Right-hander Major then came to the mound to get the Mountaineers out of the inning.
West Virginia loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the fifth from a pair of singles and a walk. An RBI single by junior Landon Wallace brought in a run for West Virginia, closing the gap to just one run on the Cowboys.
Leonard grounded out into a double play following Wallace’s RBI, but Tucker scored from third to earn the tying run, bringing the game to 4-4. An RBI single from infielder Caleb McNeely scored Barry, giving the Mountaineers their first lead of the game, 5-4.
Major kept the Mountaineers’ momentum alive on the mound in the bottom of the fifth, getting his first three batters out with a strikeout, fly out and a ground out.
Both teams went scoreless in the sixth inning as West Virginia still led 5-4 with three innings to go.
In the bottom of the seventh, Oklahoma State tied the game with an RBI single.
In the top of the eighth, the Mountaineers responded with four runs from a walk and a pair of singles, followed by a homerun by Wallace. The homer marked Wallace’s sixth of the year and gave West Virginia a 9-5 lead.
The Cowboys could not respond at the plate in the eighth and ninth innings as West Virginia took its second win over Oklahoma State in the series. The Mountaineers now advance to 25-10 overall and 5-3 in the Big 12.
West Virginia takes on its final game of the series against Oklahoma State on Sunday, April 16, in Stillwater. The game is set for 12 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN +.