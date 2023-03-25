The West Virginia University baseball team won game two against the Xavier Musketeers Saturday at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers (18-5) defeated Xavier (10-12) 7-2.
A 2-0 lead came early for West Virginia, as redshirt senior designated hitter Dayne Leonard hit a home run to left center, also scoring sophomore second baseman JJ Wetherholt.
While Xavier designated hitter Tyler DeMartino homered to left center to make it 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning, freshman third baseman Ellis Garcia hit a home run of his own to left field to restore the two-run WVU lead.
The Musketeers tied it up once again when Xavier center fielder Garrett Schultz homered to left in the top of the seventh inning. However, WVU took the lead in the bottom of the frame when junior left fielder Braden Barry singled up the middle to drive in Wetherholt to put the Mountaineers up 3-2.
The eighth inning extended the WVU lead, as a three-run home run from Wetherholt and a homer from Barry plated four runs. The 7-2 lead would hold, as WVU clinched the series.
Offensively, it was another strong day for head coach Randy Mazey’s squad. WVU went 12-35 at the plate, scoring seven runs.
On the mound, Traxel went the distance once again for his fourth complete game of the season in six games. Traxel has pitched a staggering 49 innings in six starts so far this season, owning a 2.02 ERA.
The Mountaineers will go for the sweep tomorrow, as they face Xavier for the third game of the series. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m., with streaming available on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.