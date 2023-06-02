The West Virginia University baseball team will take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the regional round of the 2023 NCAA Division 1 Baseball Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky, Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. This marks WVU’s first return to the tournament since 2019.
The regional is a double elimination tournament that first places WVU against Indiana and Kentucky against Ball State. The winners and losers of these matchups will play on Saturday, and play will continue until all but one team loses twice.
Led by sophomore J.J. Wetherholt, who finished the year with the second-highest batting average in Division 1 (.443), WVU finished the season 39-18.
This is the most games a WVU baseball team has won since 1994, crowning the Mountaineers as regular season Big 12 co-champions with Oklahoma State and Texas.
After getting swept in the last series of the year against Texas and losing two games straight to Kansas State and Oklahoma State in the Big 12 tournament, WVU baseball looks to find their form from late April and early May.
Since being ranked 6th earlier in the season, WVU has fallen out of the top 25.
The Hoosiers finished the year with a record of 41-18 and 16-8 in conference play, earning them runner-up behind Maryland in regular season Big 10 play.
This is Head Coach Randy Mazey’s third time reaching the NCAA Tournament and WVU baseball's 14th total.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and will be available on ESPN+.